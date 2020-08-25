England’s James Anderson needs just one wicket to create history

England’s James Anderson is seeking to become the first seam bowler in history to reach 600 test wickets as he moved one shy of 600 wickets on Monday (24).

The start of the fifth day of the third and final test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl was delayed after heavy morning rain on Tuesday (25).

He has taken six wickets in the match to leave him within one of the milestone.

Already England’s leading test wicket taker, Anderson is behind only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800) of Sri Lanka, Australia’s Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619).

Pakistan were set to resume their second innings on 100 for two, having been forced to follow on when they were bowled out for 273 on Monday. They still trail by 210 runs after England’s massive 583 for eight declared.

The 38-year-old Anderson had opener Abid Ali lbw for a painstaking 42 late on in a weather-shortened day at Southampton on Monday.

Pakistan began the day having not started their second innings and crept along to 41 without loss before rain forced the players off for an early lunch.

With England looking flat, both Pakistan openers looked comfortable although Anderson was denied a wicket in his third over of the day when Shan Masood edged behind but Jos Buttler failed to pouch what looked like a routine catch.

When play resumed some three hours later after groundstaff mopped up the pitch, it was Anderson’s partner in crime Stuart Broad who made the initial breakthrough, nipping one back to Masood who was out lbw for 18 not playing a shot.

Despite the lack of runs it was the longest opening stand against England since June 2016, spanning 23.4 overs.

Spinner Dom Bess whirled away without success in a soporific afternoon session as Ali edged towards a half century.

But with the old ball finally beginning to swing, Anderson then pinned him in front of his stumps and umpire Michael Gough raised his finger. Pakistan reviewed but the ball was shown to be just clipping leg stump.

Anderson only managed one more over, however, before bad light and rain ended the day’s play with Pakistan’s captain Azhar Ali, a centurion in the first innings, on 29.