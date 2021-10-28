Website Logo
  • Thursday, October 28, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 456,386
Total Cases 34,231,809
Today's Fatalities 733
Today's Cases 16,156
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 456,386
Total Cases 34,231,809
Today's Fatalities 733
Today's Cases 16,156

Entertainment

India court grants bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drugs case

Aryan Khan (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

THE son of Indian star Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court, more than 20 days after his arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

A single bench of Justice NW Sambre also granted bail to co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

“All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening,” Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan’s advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail, which the court refused, and said surety is to be given. “I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today,” Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan is in judicial custody at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai; his legal team will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday (29).

His lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, former Attorney General of India, had repeatedly argued in court that no drugs were found on him and that the grounds for his arrest were flimsy. WhatsApp chats had no evidentiary value, he said.

The narcotics bureau, however, claimed Aryan Khan was part of a conspiracy and that his WhatsApp chats revealed his involvement in illicit drug dealings.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Vidyut Jammwal collaborates with Panorama Studios on their hat-trick film
Entertainment
Kunal Kemmu starts shooting for ZEE5’s Abhay 3
Entertainment
Javed Akhtar talks about FabIndia’s Jashn-e-Riwaaz controversy
Entertainment
Minnal Murali trailer: Tovino Thomas’ superhero film looks like a perfect action-comedy
Entertainment
Ek Villain Returns: It’s a wrap for John Abraham
Entertainment
Tattoo Waaliye from Bunty Aur Babli 2: Saif, Rani, Siddhant & Sharvari come together for…
Entertainment
Lilly Singh to serve on the jury panel of Canada’s Got Talent
Entertainment
Kangana Ranaut pays tribute to Veer Savarkar in his cell in Port Blair
Entertainment
R Balki wraps up filming his next Chup: Revenge of the Artist
Entertainment
Vicky Kaushal thanks fans for showering so much love on his film Sardar…
Entertainment
It has taken a few years for filmmakers to understand the new language…
Entertainment
After Heropanti 2, Tiger Shroff to shoot Ganapath in London
Eastern Eye

Videos

Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
Priyanshu Painyuli on Rashmi Rocket, experience of working with Taapsee…
Taapsee Pannu on Rashmi Rocket, her physical transformation, trolls and…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Bullish Pakistan have ‘mindset of T20 champions’ says coach
Indian bosses of UK’s defunct company accused of defrauding a…
Huma Abedin reveals she was sexually assaulted by a US…
Vidyut Jammwal collaborates with Panorama Studios on their hat-trick film
Kunal Kemmu starts shooting for ZEE5’s Abhay 3
Javed Akhtar talks about FabIndia’s Jashn-e-Riwaaz controversy