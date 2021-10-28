India court grants bail to Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in drugs case

Aryan Khan (Photo by PUNIT PARANJPE/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

THE son of Indian star Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan Khan, has been granted bail by the Bombay High Court, more than 20 days after his arrest in the case of seizure of banned drugs aboard a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.

A single bench of Justice NW Sambre also granted bail to co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

“All three pleas are allowed. I will pass detailed orders by tomorrow evening,” Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan’s advocates then sought permission to submit cash bail, which the court refused, and said surety is to be given. “I could have given the order also tomorrow. But I gave it today,” Justice Sambre said.

Aryan Khan is in judicial custody at the Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai; his legal team will now try to complete the formalities for his release by Friday (29).

His lawyer, Mukul Rohatgi, former Attorney General of India, had repeatedly argued in court that no drugs were found on him and that the grounds for his arrest were flimsy. WhatsApp chats had no evidentiary value, he said.

The narcotics bureau, however, claimed Aryan Khan was part of a conspiracy and that his WhatsApp chats revealed his involvement in illicit drug dealings.

Aryan Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 3 and booked under relevant sections of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) for possession, consumption, sale/purchase of banned drugs, conspiracy and abetment.

