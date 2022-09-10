Has Brahmastra bucked the boycott trend? Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer takes a massive opening on Day 1

The film released on September 9 across 8000 screens globally.

Brahmastra Part One Shiva Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Exceeding all expectations and throwing all pre-release predictions out of the window, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has taken a thunderous start at the box office.

The film hit the marquee on September 9 amid relentless calls for a boycott and received a mixed response from critics, with some of them even calling it ‘a king-sized disappointment’. Despite all the negativity coming its way, the film managed to touch the right chord with a major segment of the audience and emerged as the biggest opener post-pandemic for Bollywood.

According to reports, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva racked up a whopping ₹37 crore ($4.5 million approx) at the domestic box office on the first day of its release, which is huge considering the fact that it was a non-holiday release. Out of ₹37 crore, approximately ₹5 crore ($750,000 approx) came from the various dubbed versions of the film that released in the southern part of the country. Now, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva prides itself on being the biggest opener of 2022 amongst Hindi movies and 2nd highest of 2022 after KGF: Chapter 2.

If we talk about the worldwide collection of the film, early reports suggest that the Ayan Mukerji directorial has put up a great show in several important territories overseas and, resultantly, a humongous collection of ₹75 crore ($10 million approx) has been scored on the very opening day itself. The film released across 8000 screens globally.

With Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva taking a flying start at the box office, one question that may crop up in many heads is: has the film successfully managed to buck the boycott trend? Well, it is too early to say anything. The film is made on a monumental budget of ₹410 crores ($50 million approx) and if it fails to cross that colossal figure, it would be called a disaster, irrespective of its opening day collection.

Bankrolled by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva is running in cinemas in 2D, 3D, and Imax 3D in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Aside from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the magnum opus also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni in important roles. The film also has a special cameo by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, which is one of the major highlights of the screen.

