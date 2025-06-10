Harvey Weinstein sexual crimes trial turns ugly due to jurors' infighting

The tense deliberations in Harvey Weinstein’s New York sex crimes retrial have descended into open conflict. Jurors are reportedly attacking each other, pressuring hold-outs, and improperly considering the disgraced movie mogul’s notorious past, information explicitly banned from their discussions. This internal strife forced the jury foreperson to urgently alert the judge on Monday morning about a “situation which isn’t very good”, casting serious doubt on their ability to reach a fair verdict.

Infighting and forbidden arguments taint deliberations

According to a court transcript, the foreperson painted a grim picture for Judge Curtis Farber. Jurors are “not on the same page”, with some actively “attacking” others in a bid to change minds. Crucially, they are “pushing people” by bringing up Weinstein’s public history, details not presented as evidence during this specific trial.

As per reports, Jurors are in a heated debate during Weinstein retrial deliberations Getty Images





This is similar to the earlier “playground stuff” reported last week, where one young juror felt unfairly “shunned” and questioned the fairness of the process, though the judge kept him on the panel. The jury itself signalled deep divisions, requesting a reread of “reasonable doubt” rules and guidance on “avoiding a hung jury”.





Mistrial denied, but jury reminded “Stick to the evidence”

Weinstein’s lawyers, citing a “tainted” and “runaway jury”, immediately seized on the turmoil to demand a mistrial. Defence attorney Arthur Aidala argued jurors were “ganging up” and considering “things that were not brought into this trial”. Prosecutors countered that some past context was legally permissible. Judge Farber denied the mistrial but took swift action. He hauled the entire jury back in, sternly instructing them that deliberations must focus only on evidence presented during the retrial concerning the three specific charges, including rape and criminal sex acts involving three women. He reiterated they must disregard anything else they knew about Weinstein.

Weinstein jury divided by heated disputes over forbidden past Getty Images





The jury ended Monday claiming they were “making progress”, even asking for coffee to fuel further talks and requesting to revisit some testimony. However, the damage from the infighting and forbidden discussions lingers.

Weinstein, 73, already serving a long sentence for a separate California rape conviction, awaits this jury’s verdict on charges stemming from allegations by a former production assistant, an aspiring actress, and a model. This retrial, ordered after his landmark 2020 New York conviction was overturned, remains a critical, though now deeply troubled, chapter in the #MeToo saga he set to fire.