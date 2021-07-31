Website Logo
  • Saturday, July 31, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 423,810
Total Cases 31,613,993
Today's Fatalities 593
Today's Cases 41,649
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 423,810
Total Cases 31,613,993
Today's Fatalities 593
Today's Cases 41,649

Entertainment

Hansal Mehta lambasts Bollywood for not supporting Shilpa Shetty

Hansal Mehta (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for BFI)

By: Mohnish Singh

Acclaimed filmmaker Hansal Mehta has come out in strong support of actress Shilpa Shetty who has been facing backlash ever since her husband Raj Kundra was taken into custody by the Mumbai police for producing adult content.

The filmmaker took to Twitter and requested everyone to leave the actress alone and let the law take its course. “If you cannot stand up for her, at least leave Shilpa Shetty alone and let the law decide? Allow her some dignity and privacy. It is unfortunate that people in public life ultimately are left to fend for themselves and are proclaimed guilty even before justice is meted out,” he said in a tweet.

The filmmaker did not stop just there and came down heavily on Bollywood for not lending its support to Shetty. “This silence is a pattern. In good times, everybody parties together. In bad times, there is deafening silence. There is isolation. No matter what the ultimate truth the damage is already done,” he wrote in another tweet.

“This vilification is a pattern. If the allegations are against a film person there is a rush to invade privacy, to pass sweeping judgement, to character-assassinate, to fill ‘news’ with trashy gossip – all at the cost of individuals and their dignity. This is the cost of silence,” Mehta concluded.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Saturday adjourned hearing on a plea by Raj Kundra alleging that his arrest was illegal as he was not served legal notices as per law. Kundra, along with associate Ryan Thorpe, has also sought interim bail pending hearing of his petition seeking quashing of the case. Police said the accused were arrested as they had started to destroy the evidence and the police couldn’t remain mute spectators to the same.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Dev Patel on feeling the intense desire to prove himself
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone on 12 years of Love Aaj Kal: I can’t believe it’s been 12…
Entertainment
Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi to headline Disney+ Hotstar’s Six Suspects
Entertainment
Onir: Being unequal is part of our daily existence
Entertainment
Mahesh Babu looks stylish in the first look of Sarkaru Vaari Paata
Entertainment
It’s a wrap for Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra starrer Love Hostel
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan teams up with Ekta Kapoor for a movie titled Freddy
Entertainment
Vikrant Rona: Jacqueline Fernandez looks stunning as Gadang Rakkamma
Entertainment
Kiara Advani to star opposite Ram Charan in Shankar’s next
Entertainment
Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies announces India-Pakistan spy thriller Panthers
Entertainment
Deepika Padukone undergoes intense training to nail action scenes in Pathan
Entertainment
“It’s difficult not to let the character you play impact you,” says Vidya…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Rocky Jaiswal on Lines, casting Hina Khan, upcoming production ventures,…
Sai Tamhankar on Mimi, her experience of working with Kriti…
Mimi Movie Review | Kriti Sanon | Pankaj Tripathi |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Dev Patel on feeling the intense desire to prove himself
Deepika Padukone on 12 years of Love Aaj Kal: I…
Hansal Mehta lambasts Bollywood for not supporting Shilpa Shetty
Richa Chadha and Pratik Gandhi to headline Disney+ Hotstar’s Six…
Onir: Being unequal is part of our daily existence
Mahesh Babu looks stylish in the first look of Sarkaru…