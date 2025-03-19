Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Hans Zimmer reveals he creates 90% of his scores using just one synth plugin, find out which one!

Despite having access to the best hardware, the legendary composer swears by a single software synth for his creative process.

Hans Zimmer

The legendary composer reveals why a single software synth powers 90% of his blockbuster film scores

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 19, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Hans Zimmer is known for his grand, immersive film scores, but when it comes to his tools, he keeps things surprisingly simple. In a recent interview with musician and YouTuber Rick Beato, Zimmer revealed that nearly all his compositions are crafted using just one software synthesiser—the u-he ZebraHZ.

Zimmer’s conversation with Beato was part of the promotion for his latest project, Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert, a concert film and documentary blending live performances with behind-the-scenes insights. While the discussion covered various aspects of his career, from working on Inception and Dune to overcoming stage fright (with a little help from Paul McCartney), one of the most fascinating takeaways was his approach to technology in music production.

Despite having access to some of the best hardware synthesisers in the world, Zimmer has relied heavily on the ZebraHZ for years. The plugin, a modified version of u-he’s Zebra 2, was designed specifically for him and features a custom set of pre-sets called The Dark Zebra, which he used in The Dark Knight.


- YouTubeyoutu.be


“I was one of the first to dive into computers for music, but constant updates and new operating systems became too much,” Zimmer shared. “So, I simplified things and focused on what truly mattered. Now, 90% of what I do is on this one software synth, and I still haven’t run out of ideas.”

Another key tool in his setup is Synapse Audio’s The Legend HZ, a customised version of the Minimoog-inspired virtual synthesiser. Zimmer praised its improvements, particularly the addition of a proper release function, making it more flexible while retaining the sound quality of classic analogue synths.


Hans ZimmerThe Dune and Dark Knight composer shares his go-to synth for crafting Hollywood’s most iconic musicGetty Images


Though he owns several high-end hardware synths, Zimmer doesn’t get caught up in the analogue vs. digital debate. “If it sounds good, it sounds good,” he said simply. “I can close my eyes, reach for my instruments, and feel at home.”

Zimmer’s philosophy is a reminder that mastery isn’t about having the latest or most expensive gear, but it’s about knowing your tools inside out. By stripping away distractions, he’s able to focus purely on creativity, proving that sometimes, less really is more.

analogue vs digitalconcert filmdiamond in the desertfilm scoreshans zimmer friendsrick beatosoftware synthesiserthe legend hzuhe zebrahzhans zimmer

Related News

Shekhar Kapur Calls Out Amazon for Censoring Bandit Queen
Entertainment

Shekhar Kapur praises 'Adolescence': “A game-changer in storytelling that redefines how we connect with characters”

King Charles III’s aide Muna Shamsuddin’s journey from Kerala to Buckingham Palace
UK

King Charles III’s aide Muna Shamsuddin’s journey from Kerala to Buckingham Palace

india-bangladesh-reuters
News

India reduces medical visas for Bangladesh

Gal Gadot
Entertainment

Gal Gadot's Walk of Fame ceremony obstructed by Pro-Palestinian protests

More For You

Anurag Kashyap

Kashyap vs. Netflix India – The Sacred Games director criticizes Netflix India for lacking vision and prioritizing numbers over meaningful content.

Getty Images

Anurag Kashyap slams Netflix India for stifling creativity, calls them "dishonest and morally bankrupt"

Anurag Kashyap has never been one to hold back, and this time, his frustration is aimed squarely at Netflix India. The filmmaker, who helped launch the platform's first Indian original series, Sacred Games, took to Instagram to vent about the hypocrisy of Netflix's content policies.

Kashyap was full of praise for Adolescence, a British crime drama that has been receiving critical acclaim. He called it a masterclass in filmmaking and performance, admitting he felt both admiration and envy. According to him, such bold storytelling would never be approved for production in India by Netflix.

Keep ReadingShow less
Gwyneth Paltrow & Timothée Chalamet

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she and Timothée Chalamet had ‘a lot of sex’ in 'Marty Supreme'

Instagram/ fotogramas_es

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she and Timothée Chalamet had ‘a lot of sex’ in 'Marty Supreme'

Gwyneth Paltrow is returning to the big screen after years away, and she’s making headlines for more than just her comeback. In her latest film, "Marty Supreme," the actress shares the screen with Timothée Chalamet in a sports comedy that promises plenty of drama and a lot of intimacy.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Paltrow revealed that the film features a significant number of sex scenes between her and Chalamet. The two actors play characters caught in a complicated relationship, with Paltrow’s role being that of a woman married to a member of the so-called "Ping-Pong mafia." Her character's life takes a turn when she meets Chalamet’s, leading to a passionate yet a transactional dynamic.

Keep ReadingShow less
Happy Gilmore 2

Fans of the original will be thrilled to see the return of key characters

Youtube/ Netflix

‘Happy Gilmore 2’ trailer drops, release date and star-studded cast confirmed

Adam Sandler is swinging back into action as Netflix gears up to release the highly anticipated sequel, Happy Gilmore 2. The film, a follow-up to the 1996 cult favourite, is set to debut on the streaming service this summer. With a star-studded cast, a blend of nostalgic humour, and a dash of modern flair, Happy Gilmore 2 promises to be a fresh and exciting chapter in Sandler’s comedy legacy.

The release date was officially confirmed in a new trailer, teasing the return of familiar faces and the introduction of new characters. In true Happy Gilmore style, the trailer opens with a humorous dig at his own iconic character, as Happy reacts in horror to a bust of his head placed alongside real-life golf legends like Arnold Palmer and Tiger Woods. "What is that?" Gilmore quips in his signature blunt style. "What's with the beaver teeth?"

Keep ReadingShow less
March 2025 ultimate binge list: Adolescence, MobLand, The Residence & more you can’t miss!

From crime lords to chaotic siblings, these March 2025 shows are taking over screens

Instagram

March 2025 ultimate binge list: Adolescence, MobLand, The Residence & more you can’t miss!

Let’s be real—March is that weird in-between month where you’re still pretending to stick to your New Year’s resolutions while secretly plotting your next binge-watching marathon. One day, you're determined to become your best self; the next, you’re three episodes deep into a series you swore you’d “just check out for five minutes.”

Whether you need thrills, laughs, or pure escapism, we’ve got the perfect show for youiStock

Keep ReadingShow less
L2: Empuraan

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan makes history as the first-ever Malayalam film to release in IMAX

Instagram/empuraanmovie

L2: Empuraan becomes first Malayalam film to release in IMAX, breaks North American records

Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan is making history. Yes, we mean that! The film is officially the first-ever Malayalam movie to release in IMAX, a truly ground-breaking moment for the industry. As the countdown to its March 27 premiere begins, the film has already shattered records in North America, setting the stage for a monumental global release.

IMAX release: A game-changer for Malayalam cinema

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc