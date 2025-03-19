Hans Zimmer reveals he creates 90% of his scores using just one synth plugin, find out which one!

Hans Zimmer is known for his grand, immersive film scores, but when it comes to his tools, he keeps things surprisingly simple. In a recent interview with musician and YouTuber Rick Beato, Zimmer revealed that nearly all his compositions are crafted using just one software synthesiser—the u-he ZebraHZ.

Zimmer’s conversation with Beato was part of the promotion for his latest project, Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert, a concert film and documentary blending live performances with behind-the-scenes insights. While the discussion covered various aspects of his career, from working on Inception and Dune to overcoming stage fright (with a little help from Paul McCartney), one of the most fascinating takeaways was his approach to technology in music production.

Despite having access to some of the best hardware synthesisers in the world, Zimmer has relied heavily on the ZebraHZ for years. The plugin, a modified version of u-he’s Zebra 2, was designed specifically for him and features a custom set of pre-sets called The Dark Zebra, which he used in The Dark Knight.





- YouTube youtu.be





“I was one of the first to dive into computers for music, but constant updates and new operating systems became too much,” Zimmer shared. “So, I simplified things and focused on what truly mattered. Now, 90% of what I do is on this one software synth, and I still haven’t run out of ideas.”

Another key tool in his setup is Synapse Audio’s The Legend HZ, a customised version of the Minimoog-inspired virtual synthesiser. Zimmer praised its improvements, particularly the addition of a proper release function, making it more flexible while retaining the sound quality of classic analogue synths.





The Dune and Dark Knight composer shares his go-to synth for crafting Hollywood’s most iconic music Getty Images





Though he owns several high-end hardware synths, Zimmer doesn’t get caught up in the analogue vs. digital debate. “If it sounds good, it sounds good,” he said simply. “I can close my eyes, reach for my instruments, and feel at home.”

Zimmer’s philosophy is a reminder that mastery isn’t about having the latest or most expensive gear, but it’s about knowing your tools inside out. By stripping away distractions, he’s able to focus purely on creativity, proving that sometimes, less really is more.