Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Gurwinder Kaur’s legacy recognised as SBS demands reforms after rape conviction

The group described the guilty verdict, delivered on 29 April 2025, as a significant moment of justice.

court

Evidence provided by Gurwinder and her children played a central role in securing the unanimous verdict (Representational image:iStock)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 01, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

SOUTHALL Black Sisters (SBS) has honoured the legacy of Gurwinder Kaur and renewed its call for urgent action against domestic abuse, following the conviction of her husband, Ravi Yadav, for rape and financial abuse.

The group described the guilty verdict, delivered on 29 April 2025, as a significant moment of justice. SBS said it is one of the first cases in the UK where a conviction for rape has been secured after the victim’s death.

Gurwinder Kaur died of cancer before the trial concluded but had shared years of abuse with SBS, including coercion into marriage at age 19, dowry harassment in India, religious abuse, and escalating violence after moving to the UK in 2005.

On 27 January 2020, she reported being raped twice by Yadav. He was arrested on 30 August 2020 and later released on bail. SBS supported her in securing Non-Molestation and Occupation Orders to prevent contact.

The Crown Prosecution Service initially declined to proceed with the case due to her death, but reversed its decision after pressure from SBS and support from community members including Dr Kulwant Singh and Pinder Kaur.

Evidence provided by Gurwinder and her children played a central role in securing the unanimous verdict.

Shakila Taranum Maan of SBS said: “While Gurwinder’s life was marked by extraordinary resilience in the face of relentless abuse, her legacy is one of courage and hope.

Her decision to speak out, despite the risks, sends a powerful message to other women trapped in silence.”

SBS called for reforms to better protect women facing multiple barriers, including those related to race, religion, class, caste, disability, and immigration status. “No woman should ever have to die for her truth to be believed,” SBS said.

crown prosecution servicedomestic abusegurwinder kaurrape convictionravi yadavsouthall black sistersuk

Related News

ArcelorMittal
Business

Tariff uncertainty could cause disruption, says ArcelorMittal

bangladesh-rally-getty
Editorial

Bangladesh begins three-day political rallies ahead of elections

Pratham's teaching method among finalists for global grant
News

Pratham's teaching method among finalists for global grant

asda recalls sandwich filler
Business

Asda urgently recalls sandwich filler over wrong use-by date warning

More For You

Birmingham bin strike

A huge pile of Rubbish on Bromfield Close in Aston on April 8, 2025 in Birmingham.

Getty Images

Birmingham bin strike talks begin with Acas mediation

TALKS to resolve the ongoing bin strike in Birmingham are set to begin on Thursday through mediation facilitated by conciliation service Acas.

Bin workers began an all-out strike on 11 March after several weeks of intermittent industrial action.

Keep ReadingShow less
derbyshire-fire

The fire service said it received a call at 11.42 on Wednesday and deployed ten fire engines from Derbyshire and Cheshire. (Photo: X/@DerbyshireFRS)

Derbyshire wildfire prompts road closures and overnight monitoring

FIREFIGHTERS have been working to control a large wildfire on moorland near the Errwood Reservoir in Derbyshire, according to Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service (DFRS).

The fire service said it received a call at 11.42 on Wednesday and deployed ten fire engines from Derbyshire and Cheshire.

Keep ReadingShow less
Free mobile heart checks offered to close ethnic gaps in cardiac healthcare

Free mobile heart checks offered to close ethnic gaps in cardiac healthcare

OLDER south Asians have been urged to get their hearts checked as it is estimated that 1.5 million Asians may be living with undiagnosed heart valve disease (HVD) – a serious condition that can lead to heart failure or death, if left untreated.

HVD occurs when one or more valves in the heart do not work properly. Symptoms such as breathlessness, tiredness and dizziness are often mistaken for normal signs of ageing.

Keep ReadingShow less
local-poll-uk-reuters

People leave a polling station in Rickmansworth on May 1, 2025.

Reuters

England votes in local elections as Reform UK looks to expand

POLLS opened across parts of England on Thursday for local elections that are expected to bring losses for both the Labour and Conservative parties and show gains for parties like Reform UK, the Liberal Democrats and the Greens.

The elections are the first since Keir Starmer became prime minister and Kemi Badenoch took over the Conservatives after the party’s historic defeat last year.

Keep ReadingShow less
Prince William Expected to Revoke Harry and Meghan’s HRH Status as Future King

Prince William reportedly ready to take firm action on royal titles as future king

Getty Images

Prince William likely to strip Harry and Meghan of HRH titles when he becomes king

The ongoing tension between the British royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex may soon take a decisive turn. As per the sources who spoke to The Daily Beast, Prince William plans to formally remove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s “HRH” (His/Her Royal Highness) titles when he ascends the throne.

This follows recent revelations that Meghan, despite the couple’s 2020 agreement with the late Queen Elizabeth II, has continued to use her royal style in personal settings. A card attached to a gift basket she sent to a friend, entrepreneur Jamie Kern Lima, included the phrase: “With the Compliments of HRH The Duchess of Sussex.” While the gift was not commercial in nature, it reignited debate over the couple’s commitment to the terms they accepted when they stepped back from their royal roles.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc