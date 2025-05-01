Gurwinder Kaur’s legacy recognised as SBS demands reforms after rape conviction

SOUTHALL Black Sisters (SBS) has honoured the legacy of Gurwinder Kaur and renewed its call for urgent action against domestic abuse, following the conviction of her husband, Ravi Yadav, for rape and financial abuse.

The group described the guilty verdict, delivered on 29 April 2025, as a significant moment of justice. SBS said it is one of the first cases in the UK where a conviction for rape has been secured after the victim’s death.

Gurwinder Kaur died of cancer before the trial concluded but had shared years of abuse with SBS, including coercion into marriage at age 19, dowry harassment in India, religious abuse, and escalating violence after moving to the UK in 2005.

On 27 January 2020, she reported being raped twice by Yadav. He was arrested on 30 August 2020 and later released on bail. SBS supported her in securing Non-Molestation and Occupation Orders to prevent contact.

The Crown Prosecution Service initially declined to proceed with the case due to her death, but reversed its decision after pressure from SBS and support from community members including Dr Kulwant Singh and Pinder Kaur.

Evidence provided by Gurwinder and her children played a central role in securing the unanimous verdict.

Shakila Taranum Maan of SBS said: “While Gurwinder’s life was marked by extraordinary resilience in the face of relentless abuse, her legacy is one of courage and hope.

Her decision to speak out, despite the risks, sends a powerful message to other women trapped in silence.”

SBS called for reforms to better protect women facing multiple barriers, including those related to race, religion, class, caste, disability, and immigration status. “No woman should ever have to die for her truth to be believed,” SBS said.