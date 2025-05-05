Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ravi Yadav sentenced to nine years for rape and abuse of wife Gurwinder Kaur

The sentencing took place at a UK court on May 1, after a jury found him guilty based on evidence, including a voice recording Gurwinder made on 19 March 2020 capturing the assault.

Gurwinder Kaur

Gurwinder died of cancer before the trial concluded.

getty images
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMay 05, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

RAVI YADAV has been sentenced to nine years in prison for raping his wife Gurwinder Kaur, and for subjecting her to financial abuse and coercive control during their marriage.

The sentencing took place at a UK court on May 1, after a jury found him guilty based on evidence, including a voice recording Gurwinder made on 19 March 2020 capturing the assault.

The court heard she had been called upstairs under the pretext of a financial discussion.

The recording included her pleas for him to stop while their children were nearby.

Gurwinder died of cancer before the trial concluded.

The case is one of the rare instances where a rape conviction has been secured after the victim’s death.

The Crown Prosecution Service initially declined to proceed but reversed its decision following pressure from Southall Black Sisters (SBS) and community members.

Ms Recorder S Wass KC sentenced Yadav to eight years for rape under Category 2B, with an additional 12 months for aggravating factors.

She rejected arguments to reduce the sentence, citing his lack of remorse, the impact on the family, and his financial control despite owning three properties. The victim surcharge will apply.

Gurwinder had reported the rape in January 2020. Yadav was arrested in August 2020 and later released on bail.

SBS supported her in obtaining legal orders to prevent further contact. Evidence from Gurwinder and her children played a key role in the conviction.

abuseassaultcrown prosecution servicegurwinder kaurgurwinder kaur casegurwinder kaur rape and abuse caseravi yadavsouthall black sistersuk court

Related News

Babil Khan Breaks Silence on Viral Breakdown and Bollywood Misquote
Entertainment

Babil Khan reacts after viral breakdown video, says Bollywood comments were misread

Indian Americans Top Asian Groups in Income and Education
US

Indian Americans rank highest in income and degrees across US Asian groups, says report

Mona Patel Set to Return to Met Gala 2025 After Iconic Debut
Entertainment

Will Mona Patel steal the spotlight again at Met Gala 2025 after her iconic butterfly moment?

Anthony-Albanese-Reuters
News

Albanese wins Australian election, Dutton loses seat

More For You

Guru Nanak Gurdwara Opens in Camberley, Marking Surrey’s First Sikh Temple

ttendees were also treated to traditional food

BBC

First gurdwara in Surrey officially opens in Camberley

Surrey’s first gurdwara has officially opened in Camberley, marking a significant milestone for the local Sikh community. The opening ceremony, held on Saturday, was attended by around 1,000 people and featured a range of cultural and religious activities.

Visitors to the newly established Guru Nanak Gurdwara Camberley took part in prayers, music performances, Punjabi writing classes, martial arts demonstrations, and talks. Attendees were also treated to traditional food and witnessed the unveiling of a new artwork by British Sikh artist Amandeep Singh, also known as Inkquisitive.

Keep ReadingShow less
Zia-Yusuf-Getty

Yusuf acknowledged that the party may not be able to stop asylum seekers from being placed in hotels where the Home Office already has contracts with accommodation providers. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

Zia Yusuf says Reform will resist hotel use for asylum seekers

REFORM UK chair Zia Yusuf has said the party will use “every instrument of power” to resist housing people seeking asylum in council areas where it has gained control.

Speaking on BBC One’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Yusuf said the party is exploring legal avenues including judicial reviews, injunctions, and planning laws to prevent the use of accommodation for asylum seekers in these areas.

Keep ReadingShow less
ve-day-getty

Union Jack flags are displayed on Regent Street St James's ahead of VE Day 80 on May 4, 2025 in London. (Photo: Getty Images)

Getty Images

VE Day events begin across UK to honour WWII veterans

THE UK on Monday began four days of events to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, with a military parade, street parties, and a Buckingham Palace balcony appearance by the royal family.

The events are expected to be the final major commemoration attended by those who served in the Second World War.

Keep ReadingShow less
We will win next general election, claims Nigel Farage

Leader of Reform UK Nigel Farage cheers while addressing supporters and the media at Staffordshire County Showground after Reform won control of Staffordshire County Council winning 49 out of 62 seats available with 41 per cent of the overall votes on May 2, 2025 in Stafford, United Kingdom.(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

We will win next general election, claims Nigel Farage

WITH a thumping success in local elections, the hard-right Reform UK party has loosened Britain's two-party stranglehold and is already eyeing Downing Street.

Reform UK, which formed from the remnants of its firebrand leader Nigel Farage's Brexit party, swept over 670 local council seats as well as its first two mayoral posts.

Keep ReadingShow less
reform-uk-reuters

A Reform UK party poster is seen outside a house in Frodsham. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters

Reform takes control of Lancashire, Nottinghamshire, becomes largest in Leicestershire

REFORM UK has made major gains in local elections across England, taking control of county councils in Lancashire, Nottinghamshire and becoming the largest party in Leicestershire.

In Leicestershire, the Conservatives lost control of the county council, with no party securing a majority. Reform UK won 25 seats, three short of the 28 required for full control. The Conservatives have 15 seats, the Liberal Democrats 11, Labour has two, with one Green and one independent councillor.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc