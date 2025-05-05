Ravi Yadav sentenced to nine years for rape and abuse of wife Gurwinder Kaur

RAVI YADAV has been sentenced to nine years in prison for raping his wife Gurwinder Kaur, and for subjecting her to financial abuse and coercive control during their marriage.
The sentencing took place at a UK court on May 1, after a jury found him guilty based on evidence, including a voice recording Gurwinder made on 19 March 2020 capturing the assault.
The court heard she had been called upstairs under the pretext of a financial discussion.
The recording included her pleas for him to stop while their children were nearby.
Gurwinder died of cancer before the trial concluded.
The case is one of the rare instances where a rape conviction has been secured after the victim’s death.
The Crown Prosecution Service initially declined to proceed but reversed its decision following pressure from Southall Black Sisters (SBS) and community members.
Ms Recorder S Wass KC sentenced Yadav to eight years for rape under Category 2B, with an additional 12 months for aggravating factors.
She rejected arguments to reduce the sentence, citing his lack of remorse, the impact on the family, and his financial control despite owning three properties. The victim surcharge will apply.
Gurwinder had reported the rape in January 2020. Yadav was arrested in August 2020 and later released on bail.
SBS supported her in obtaining legal orders to prevent further contact. Evidence from Gurwinder and her children played a key role in the conviction.