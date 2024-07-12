17-year-old arrested after attack at gurdwara in Gravesend

Kent Police responded to a call at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara on Saddington Street at 8.10pm (UK time) on Thursday.

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend is one of the largest Sikh complexes outside of India. (Photo credit: Visit Kent)

By: Vivek Mishra

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a religiously aggravated public order offence following an incident at a gurdwara in Gravesend.

Kent Police responded to a call at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara on Saddington Street, one of the largest Sikh complexes outside of India, at 8.10pm (UK time) on Thursday, reported BBC.

Reports indicated that a male had entered the gurdwara and attempted to assault attendees while armed with a bladed weapon.

Two women were injured and required medical attention for cuts and bruises, though no one was seriously harmed.

Security minister Dan Jarvis stated he was being “kept updated” about the attack and emphasised on X that “all communities must be safe in their places of worship.”

The gurdwara remained open on Friday, with morning services continuing as usual.

Police recovered a bladed weapon from the scene and confirmed they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Superintendent Ian Dyball described the attack as an “isolated incident.”

He stated, “Patrols will remain in the area for reassurance and we thank the community for their ongoing support and assistance.”

Officers continued their inquiries outside the building on Friday morning.

The gurdwara’s management team posted a statement on Facebook, explaining the incident occurred in one of its Darbar halls and that they were “cooperating fully” with Kent Police. “The person was spotted by the Gurdwara security team and police were called immediately,” they said.

Gravesham MP Dr Lauren Sullivan expressed her “shock and sadness” over the incident and thanked emergency services for their “swift” response. “My thoughts are with those hurt, their family, and the community,” she wrote on X.