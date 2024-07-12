  • Friday, July 12, 2024
Trending Now:  

News

17-year-old arrested after attack at gurdwara in Gravesend

Kent Police responded to a call at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara on Saddington Street at 8.10pm (UK time) on Thursday.

Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara in Gravesend is one of the largest Sikh complexes outside of India. (Photo credit: Visit Kent)

By: Vivek Mishra

A 17-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a religiously aggravated public order offence following an incident at a gurdwara in Gravesend.

Kent Police responded to a call at Guru Nanak Darbar Gurdwara on Saddington Street, one of the largest Sikh complexes outside of India, at 8.10pm (UK time) on Thursday, reported BBC.

Reports indicated that a male had entered the gurdwara and attempted to assault attendees while armed with a bladed weapon.

Two women were injured and required medical attention for cuts and bruises, though no one was seriously harmed.

Security minister Dan Jarvis stated he was being “kept updated” about the attack and emphasised on X that “all communities must be safe in their places of worship.”

The gurdwara remained open on Friday, with morning services continuing as usual.

Police recovered a bladed weapon from the scene and confirmed they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the incident.

Detective Superintendent Ian Dyball described the attack as an “isolated incident.”

He stated, “Patrols will remain in the area for reassurance and we thank the community for their ongoing support and assistance.”

Officers continued their inquiries outside the building on Friday morning.

The gurdwara’s management team posted a statement on Facebook, explaining the incident occurred in one of its Darbar halls and that they were “cooperating fully” with Kent Police. “The person was spotted by the Gurdwara security team and police were called immediately,” they said.

Gravesham MP Dr Lauren Sullivan expressed her “shock and sadness” over the incident and thanked emergency services for their “swift” response. “My thoughts are with those hurt, their family, and the community,” she wrote on X.

Related Stories
WORLD

44,000 Afghans in Pakistan awaiting foreign resettlement
UK

Universities in crisis amid decline in foreign student applications
News

Four migrants drown in Channel
UK

Crossbow attack suspect in critical condition, police report
News

Stronger-than-expected economy growth offers no long-term relief to Starmer
News

Sunak hailed for integrity in office amid Tory chaos
UK

Labour’s Gaza stance to affect MPs for years, warns Debbonaire
News

Human remains found in suitcases in Bristol
News

Starmer meets Biden at White House, pledges support for Ukraine
UK

British Indian MPs take oath on Bhagavad Gita, Gutka
News

Reform UK’s top donor made party chairman
News

Asian artists seek support from new culture secretary
Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Gurdwara in Gravesend 17-year-old arrested after attack at gurdwara in Gravesend
Krejcikova and Paolini 31st seed Krejcikova stuns Rybakina to set up final against…
44,000 Afghans in Pakistan awaiting foreign resettlement
Universities in crisis amid decline in foreign student applications
England Euro Pubs and shops in England get ready for Euro final
Dream team delivers Adorned Narratives event with a deep meaning