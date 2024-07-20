Top 10 movies of Gunjan Utreja

By: Eastern Eye

GUNJAN UTREJA has entertained TV audiences as popular host and a versatile actor.

Although he starred in hit serials like Madhubala – Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Aamna Saamna – Investigative and Chhajje Chhajje Ka Pyar, one of the projects that has been closest to his heart is new short film Kahwa.

The powerful drama, with him playing an army officer stationed in Kashmir, premiered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. With big web series on the way, all the various projects show off his impressive versatility as a performer.

Eastern Eye decided to mark his new beginning with Kahwa by getting him to select 10 films he loves.

The Shawshank Redemption (1994): I love this iconic movie for its powerful story of hope and resilience. The friendship between Andy Dufresne and Red is deeply moving, and the film’s exploration of the human spirit’s endurance is truly inspiring. The screenplay is gripping, making it an edgy drama, which is elevated even further through great performances from an accomplished lead cast.

The Godfather (1972): The classic mafia movie captivates me with its intricate portrayal of family, loyalty, and power dynamics. The character development is exceptional, and the performances are simply unforgettable. It’s a masterclass in storytelling, showing both the dark and compelling sides of human nature. Every time I watch it, I’m drawn into the world created by director Francis Ford Coppola, completely.

Lagaan (2001): If there is any film that comes close to us winning the World Cup it is Lagaan. The sports drama headlined by Aamir Khan beautifully blends sports and history, which makes it incredibly engaging. The story of a village uniting against colonial oppression through a game of cricket is both inspiring and exhilarating. The characters are well-drawn, and the film’s spirit of resilience and teamwork resonates deeply with me.

Inception (2010): This science fiction action drama fascinates me with its complex narrative and innovative concept of dream manipulation. The visuals are stunning, and the story challenges the audience to think deeply about reality and perception. It’s a film that combines intellectual depth with thrilling action, making it an unforgettable cinematic experience, from writer/director Christopher Nolan.

Rashomon (1950): As a drama student I got the opportunity to see this classic during my university days. The Japanese drama from master filmmaker Akira Kurosawa intrigues me with its unique storytelling technique, showing the same event from multiple perspectives. This exploration of subjective truth and human nature is both thought-provoking and masterfully executed. The film’s ability to challenge our perceptions and make us question reality is what makes it stand out for me.

3 Idiots (2009): The coming of age comedy drama from ace director Rajkumar Hirani is very close to my heart. It’s similar to my journey where I gave up admission to a prestigious business school to pursue my dream of entertaining people. The film’s message about the importance of creativity and passion in learning strongly resonates with me. It’s a film that makes you laugh and think simultaneously.

12th Fail (2023): This is a deeply inspiring film about perseverance and overcoming failure. The simplicity with which (writer/director) Vidhu Vinod Chopra sir portrays the immense pressures faced by students in the Indian education system, has a sense of realism that hits close to home. The protagonist’s journey is a testament to determination and hard work, making it a truly motivating watch.

Andaz Apna Apna (1994): The classic is one of those rare films that perfectly blends comedy with memorable characters and quotable dialogues. The humorous antics of Amar and Prem, played by Aamir Khan and Salman Khan, never fail to make me laugh, no matter how many times I watch it. The film’s light-hearted, carefree nature, combined with its endearing storyline and over-the-top humour, makes it a timeless favourite.

Parasite (2019): The history-making South Korean drama is a masterful exploration of class disparity and family dynamics. The story is gripping with unexpected twists, and its social commentary is sharp and insightful. The way it blends dark comedy with intense drama makes it a film that is both entertaining and thought-provoking, leaving a lasting impression. It not surprisingly became the first non-English-language film to win an Oscar for best picture.

Kahwa (2024): Finally, I am going to include my own short film in this list. This personal choice reflects my journey and growth as an actor and filmmaker. The movie directed by Shubh Mukherjee is a compelling narrative that explores the unlikely friendship between an army officer and a local tea seller in Kashmir. The film, rich in emotional depth and cultural contexts, captures the essence of human connection transcending boundaries of prejudice and conflict. This film is not just a story, but a reflection of the resilience and hope found in the most unexpected places.