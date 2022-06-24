Website Logo
  • Friday, June 24, 2022
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Grandson charged with murdering his 89-year-old grandmother in Croydon

“A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course,” the Met Police said.

Image for representational purpose only (iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

A 31-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his 89-year-old grandmother in south London, Scotland Yard said.

Verushan Manoharan, 31, was charged by detectives investigating the murder of Sakunthala Francis in Croydon earlier this week.

He was arrested at the scene a short time after Francis was found dead with stab wounds. The accused appeared in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday and was charged with murder.

“The deceased and the man charged are grandmother and grandson,” the Metropolitan Police said.

“Enquiries continue to establish the full circumstances. At this stage, nobody else is sought in connection with the death,” the police force said.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service to a residential address in south London to a woman suffering stab injuries on Tuesday night.

The Met Police said officers attended along with ambulance colleagues and the 89-year-old woman, later identified as Sakunthala Francis, was pronounced dead.

“Her family are aware and are being supported by specialist officers. A post-mortem examination will be arranged in due course,” the Met Police said.

The force is also appealing for anyone with information around the murder to contact the police.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘We cannot carry on with business as usual’: Britain’s Conservative party chair resigns after by-election…
News
Scottish MP launches consultation on bill to pardon thousands of ‘witches’ convicted centuries ago
News
British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell deserve at least 30 years sentence for sex trafficking young girls,…
News
Zahawi terms proposed teachers’ strike as ‘unforgivable’ and ‘irresponsible’
News
Rochdale sex offender argues against deportation saying his son needs a ‘role model’
News
Explainer: What is polio, how does it spread and are Britons at risk?
HEADLINE STORY
Pandemic of Asian mental illness
News
‘Aryan was our ‘Little Professor’, brilliant at maths, an all-rounder academically: Devastated family…
HEADLINE STORY
Top court disallows Burkinis in public swimming pools in French city: Interior Minister…
News
Economic crisis is forcing Brits to opt for gambling, crypto: Report
News
Why this Indian American neurosurgeon almost changed his name to Steve from Sanjay
News
UK’s first openly gay judge to review impact of historic ban on LGBT…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
‘He’s wonderful and supportive:’ Camille Vasquez on her boyfriend’s reaction…
Tata Chemicals Europe opens UK’s largest carbon capture plant in…
Here’s why R Madhavan won’t direct a film again after…
Grandson charged with murdering his 89-year-old grandmother in Croydon
Adil Rashid set to miss India series for Hajj pilgrimage,…
‘In April, the Taliban killed a midwife, amputating her legs,…