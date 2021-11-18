Website Logo
  • Thursday, November 18, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 464,623
Total Cases 34,478,517
Today's Fatalities 470
Today's Cases 11,919
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 464,623
Total Cases 34,478,517
Today's Fatalities 470
Today's Cases 11,919

News

Government to invest £375 million in neurodegenerative disease research

At least £50 million will be made available specifically for research. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

THE UK government will invest £375 million over the next five years to help improve understanding and treatment for a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

The funding would help people living with neurodegenerative diseases to live longer, healthier lives because of innovative new research.

At least £50 million will be made available specifically for research to help find a cure for motor neurone disease (MND) – a condition that affects the brain and nerves and affects 5,000 people in the UK.

For MND, a new NIHR Research Unit will be set up to coordinate research applications for the new funding, encouraging more innovative studies with the ultimate goal of finding a cure.

The government has already invested millions of pounds in MND research, including over £7 million to support pioneering clinical trials, which have led to major advances in how the disease is understood.

Health secretary, Sajid Javid, said: “Neurodegenerative conditions like MND can have a devastating impact on people’s lives and I’m committed to ensuring the government does everything we can to fight these diseases and support those affected.

“We’ve already invested millions in understanding and treating MND and our new funding commitment will back more research into this and other neurodegenerative diseases.

“The UK is a global leader in medical research. Our world-class research sector was central to the discovery of lifesaving treatments for Covid-19 like dexamethasone and Tocilizumab, as well as the development of the vaccine programme which has saved hundreds of thousands of lives.

“We will continue to harness this expertise and innovation to support pioneering projects to find better treatments for those living with motor neurone disease, like the excellent work underway at NIHR Sheffield Biomedical Research Centre where scientists are trialling new drugs to treat the condition.”

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
David Cameron leaves tech firm after sex assault claims against founder
PAKISTAN
Pakistan frees leader of radical party behind anti-France protests
UK
10,000 trees in Bradford under Queen’s Green Canopy initiative
INDIA
India’s top court quashes ‘skin-to-skin sexual assault’ order
UK
UK study suggests Delta subvariant less likely to cause symptoms
UK
AstraZeneca Covid-19 antibody drug offers 83 per cent protection over six months
PAKISTAN
Dozens of Indian Sikhs offer payers at Kartarpur gurdwara in Pakistan
UK
Museum hints statue of Robert Geffrye could move
UK
Tribute paid to Puneeth Rajkumar as Kannada forum holds Rajyotsava in London
News
Pakistan parliament grants voting right to overseas citizens
News
BBC launches disinformation unit in India
PAKISTAN
Pakistan court forms commission to locate assets of Jinnah, sister
Eastern Eye

Videos

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…
Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Rani Mukerji: I never even thought Bunty Aur Babli 2…
Ram Madhvani credits Kartik Aaryan for giving him courage during…
Here’s what Pooja Sawant has to say about the Hindi…
Ali Fazal to headline Arati Kadav’s futuristic space film
Hema Malini, Prasoon Joshi to receive honours at the International…
Sanjay Gupta ‘nervous, excited’ to kick-start his next film
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE