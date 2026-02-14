Skip to content
Gordon Ramsay says he saw “nothing inappropriate” at Brooklyn Beckham’s wedding amid feud

Gordon Ramsay has addressed the ongoing tensions between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents

Brooklyn Beckham wedding

The remarks follow Brooklyn’s recent online statement in which he accused his parents

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranFeb 14, 2026
Highlights

  • Chef says he “loves” Brooklyn Beckham but offers a reminder about family roots
  • Ramsay disputes claims of inappropriate behaviour at the 2022 wedding
  • Comments come after Brooklyn publicly criticised parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham

Ramsay weighs in on the dispute

Gordon Ramsay has addressed the ongoing tensions between Brooklyn Beckham and his parents, saying he cares deeply for the 26-year-old but believes he should not lose sight of his upbringing. Speaking about the situation, the chef acknowledged Brooklyn’s desire to build his own path while stressing the importance of family ties.

The remarks follow Brooklyn’s recent online statement in which he accused his parents of attempting to undermine his relationship with wife Nicola Peltz, whom he married in 2022.

Wedding claims disputed

Ramsay, who attended the ceremony, said he saw “nothing salacious” or inappropriate on the day, describing the atmosphere as celebratory with guests dancing and enjoying themselves. His comments contrast with Brooklyn’s allegation that his mother interrupted the couple’s first dance, leaving him feeling uncomfortable.

Respect for independence, but a reminder

While expressing admiration for Brooklyn’s determination to stand on his own feet, Ramsay added that perspective matters, noting that parents will not always be there. He and his wife, Tana, he said, have witnessed first-hand the Beckhams’ parenting and hold them in high regard.

Ramsay’s own family strains

The restaurateur has also faced personal tensions, including a reported disagreement involving his daughter Holly’s marriage to Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty. Reflecting on that situation, Ramsay described it as upsetting but suggested the couple should be allowed to move forward with their lives.

Where the feud stands

Brooklyn has previously indicated he does not currently wish to reconcile, saying he is “standing up” for himself. Ramsay’s intervention adds a note of perspective from someone close to the family, underscoring both the strain and the enduring ties at the centre of the dispute.

