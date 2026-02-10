Skip to content
Marc Anthony responds to Beckham family feud, casting doubt on Brooklyn’s wedding claims

Marc Anthony, a long-time friend of the Beckhams, performed at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding

Marc Anthony

The singer says the version of events circulating publicly does not reflect reality

By Gayathri Kallukaran Feb 10, 2026
Singer Marc Anthony has weighed in on the highly publicised rift within the Beckham family, saying the way the dispute has unfolded in public is “hardly the truth”, while stopping short of addressing specific claims.

The 57-year-old, a long-time friend of the Beckhams, performed at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding reception in 2022 and is godfather to their son Cruz.

Marc Anthony distances himself from wedding claims

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Anthony declined to discuss the incident at the centre of the row, describing the situation as regrettable.

“I have nothing to say about what’s happening with the family,” he said. “They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I’ve known them since before the kids were born. I’m godfather to Cruz. I’m really close to the family.”

He added: “It’s extremely unfortunate how it’s playing out – but how it’s playing out is hardly the truth.”

Brooklyn Beckham details wedding dance dispute

The comments follow a six-page statement shared by Brooklyn Beckham on Instagram on 19 January, in which he confirmed a breakdown in relations between himself, his wife and his parents.

Brooklyn claimed his parents had attempted to “ruin” his relationship with Nicola Peltz and said he had no intention of reconciling.

A key point of contention was the couple’s first dance at their wedding. Brooklyn said the moment had been planned weeks in advance, but alleged it was disrupted when Marc Anthony called him to the stage and his mother, Victoria Beckham, joined him instead of his wife.

He claimed the dance left him feeling “uncomfortable and humiliated”, adding that his mother danced “very inappropriately” in front of guests.

DJ recalls an ‘awkward’ moment

Wedding DJ Fat Tony later described the incident as “really awkward for everyone in the room” during an appearance on ITV’s This Morning.

Amid online speculation, he clarified that there was no provocative behaviour, dismissing exaggerated descriptions of the moment.

Fat Tony also claimed Anthony invited “the most beautiful woman in the room” to join Brooklyn for the dance, but said Victoria Beckham’s name rather than Nicola Peltz’s, which he said caused the bride to leave the room in tears.

Silence from the Beckhams

Sir David and Lady Beckham have not responded publicly to Brooklyn’s allegations, despite repeated requests for comment.

However, speaking more broadly about young people and social media while attending the World Economic Forum in Davos last month, Sir David remarked that children are “allowed to make mistakes” — a comment some have viewed as an indirect reference to the ongoing situation.

Related: Brooklyn Beckham earlier accused his parents of straining his marriage to Nicola Peltz

