  • Friday, December 16, 2022
Google’s Most Searched Asian 2022: Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt in top 10 – see full list

Interestingly, the trio is set to headline filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa.

Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, and Katrina Kaif

By: Mohnish Singh

In the list of most searched Asians on Google in 2022, Bollywood actresses Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra managed to find a place in the top 10.

Interestingly, Kaif, who was most recently seen in Phone Bhoot (2022) alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter, has beaten Bhatt and Chopra by fetching herself the 7th spot on the list. Bhatt is right behind her at the 8th number. Global star PeeCee is at the 9th spot. Katrina has the distinction of topping among Indian actors making it to the list this year.

At the No. 1 spot of the top 10 Google most searched Asians is the popular Korean band BTS V. The band enjoys a massive fan following all around the world. On No. 2 is Jungkook followed by slain Punjabi rapper and singer Sidhu Moose on No. 3. Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants on 29 May 2022; a Canada-based gangster, active in Punjab, claimed responsibility for the killing.

The 4th spot is taken by Jimin followed by the legendary late singer Lata Mangeshkar on the 5th position. Lisa is on the 6th spot followed by Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra on the 7th, 8th, and 9th spots. The last on this list is Indian cricketer Virat Kohli.

  1. BTS V
  2. Jungkook
  3. Sidhu Moose Wala
  4. Jimin
  5. Lata Mangeshkar
  6. Lisa
  7. Katrina Kaif
  8. Alia Bhatt
  9. Priyanka Chopra
  10. Virat Kohli

Interestingly, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra are set to come together to headline filmmaker Farhan Akhtar’s next directorial venture Jee Le Zaraa. The project, which has faced an inordinate delay in getting started, is expected to start rolling next year in 2023. More details are expected to arrive soon.

