Gippy Grewal confirms gunfire outside Canada residence

Hours after gangster Lawrence Bishnoi fired gunshots at his Canada residence, Indian actor and singer Gippy Grewal has confirmed the incident informing that he was not present at his residence at the time of the firing.

The firing took place on Saturday at the actor’s residence in the White Rock area of Vancouver, Canada. Later, Bishnoi took the responsibility through his social media posts.

Taking to Facebook, an account named Lawrence Bishnoi announced involvement in the orchestrated attack.

“While you may regard Salman Khan as a brother, it is now imperative for your ‘brother’ to step in and rescue you. This message extends to Salman Khan as well and do not harbour the illusion that Dawood or anyone can save you from us. Your impassioned reaction to the demise of Sidhu Moose Wala did not escape our notice. We are well aware of the kind of person he was and the illicit connections he maintained,” reads a post addressed to Grewal.

Grewal said that he has no enmity with anyone and that he has never talked to Lawrence Bishnoi, nor does he know him.

He has also denied his friendship with Salman Khan.

Gippy added that he has met Khan only twice: once during Big Boss and again when Salman came to launch the trailer for his Punjabi film Maujaan Hi Maujaan, earlier this year.

Gippy said, “The producer, who backed the film invited Salman to the trailer launch. I met him there. Before that, I met him on the sets of Bigg Boss. I have no friendship with Salman Khan and the anger of it is being taken out on me. For me, it is still shocking and I am unable to process what has happened to me.”

