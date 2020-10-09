Ginny Weds Sunny movie review: This wedding is full of clichés

Marriage is one of the favourite concepts of writers and filmmakers. Every year we at least have two to three films that revolve around the wedding. This year, we have seen films like Sab Kushal Mangal and Jai Mummy Di that revolved around weddings, and now, we have Ginny Weds Sunny which is streaming on Netflix.







The movie is about Ginny (Yami Gautam) who believes in love marriage and Sunny (Vikrant Massey) who just wants to get married (arranged or love) so he can open his own restaurant. Sunny and Ginny were classmates and the former had a crush on the latter. Sunny meets Ginny’s mother (Ayesha Raza Mishra) and she tells him that if he wants to get married to her daughter, he has to make Ginny fall in love with him. From here starts the journey to impress Ginny and then there’s a most clichéd twist…

Bollywood writers and filmmakers have glamourized stalking in a lot of films and audiences feel it’s cute. Here also in the first half, there are sequences where Sunny is actually stalking Ginny, but well, it’s an arranged stalking because Ginny’s mother is helping Sunny in it.

If we forget the whole stalking point here, the film in the first half is good. There are some really hilarious sequences that would make you laugh out loud. Even the dialogues in the first half are funny. But then in the second half, the film just becomes boring. Also, why we always need to show that the female character is confused about whom she loves and wants to get married. Writers Navjot Gulati and Sumit Arora, and filmmaker Puneet Khanna have come up with a clichéd film.







The performances of the actors are the saving factor of this movie. Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, both the actors are damn good. They have given an impressive performance. While Yami and Vikrant are perfect as Ginny and Sunny, the stars of the film are the supporting cast. Suhail Nayyar is amazing in his role. Ayesha Raza Mishra is the show stealer; she is exceptional. Rajiv Gupta as Sunny’s father is damn good.

Apart from performances, what impresses us in the film is the music. Payal Dev, Gaurav Chatterji, and Jaan Nissar Lone, all the three composers have done a great job.

Overall, Ginny Weds Sunny is a wedding you would surely not like to attend. So, skip it.







Ratings: 2/5

Watch the trailer here…











