Website Logo
  • Wednesday, December 08, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 469,724
Total Cases 34,606,541
Today's Fatalities 477
Today's Cases 9,765

Business

GFG making ‘great progress’ after Greensill fall: Sanjeev Gupta

Metals tycoon Sanjeev Gupta (Photo: DENIS CHARLET/AFP/Getty Images).

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

BRITAIN’S metals magnate Sanjeev Gupta said his GFG Alliance made “great progress” despite the fall of Greensill Capital which was instrumental in his business expansions.

His comments came after Liberty Steel’s US arm announced the resumption of operations at its Georgetown plant in South Carolina.

Liberty Steel is part of GFG which has interests in metals and financial services with a worldwide employee count of 35,000.

“In just 10 months since Greensill collapsed, we’ve made great progress”, Gupta claimed, referring to the restructuring of his businesses and refinancing efforts after the financial services company folded up earlier this year. 

“We completed the first phase of debt restructuring in Australia and injected fresh capital into our UK steel business. We have better integrated our downstream assets with our major production hubs and strengthened industrial relations through the formation of the European Works Council”. 

He said Liberty’s restructuring and transformation committee “has helped tighten our focus on governance, adding expertise and accountability to our decision-making…”

A UK parliamentary panel had last month called for an investigation into the corporate governance model of GFG, which, it felt, posed a “systemic risk” to the country’s steel industry.

On Monday (6), Gupta said, “the strides we’ve taken have enabled our core businesses to capitalise on strong markets and deliver record production volumes and profitability”. 

Liberty’s US facility which was shut down following the outbreak of the pandemic is set for restart more than a month after the steel maker relaunched its operations at Rotherham in the UK.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

INDIA
India allows banks to infuse capital in overseas branches without prior approval
US
Indian American CEO sacks 900 staff over Zoom call; apologises later
UK
BT aims to make its workforce more diverse
US
Time extended to surrender Vedanta’s American depositary shares
INDIA
Indian real estate demand leaning towards branded developers: Lodha
UK
Mahindra brings BSA Motorcycles back to life, unveils new Gold Star
HEADLINE STORY
Vodafone offers to settle multi-billion-dollar India tax row
INDIA
India seeks to build digital identity systems across world
INTERNATIONAL
Gita Gopinath’s journey from Kolkata to global role as economist
HEADLINE STORY
Gita Gopinath promoted as IMF’s first deputy managing director
INDIA
Hinduja Group ‘eyeing Axa’s stake in Indian life insurance business’
FOOD
How Mastercard’s Strive UK can support small business owners from ethnic minority backgrounds
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Jacqueline Fernandez appears before probe agency in connection with money…
Monali Thakur begins filming Dukaan
Vir Das to develop and star in American country music…
“Nice to see leading ladies of film industry breaking sexist…
Irrfan Khan’s legacy is still being understood: Riz Ahmed
Riteish Deshmukh turns director with Marathi-language film Ved
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE