  • Tuesday, April 02, 2024
Trending Now:  

Sports

Germany to redesign football jerseys after outrage over Nazi symbolism

The Schutzstaffel (SS), often stylised as ᛋᛋ was a significant paramilitary group within Nazi Germany.

The option to customise German team jerseys has been temporarily removed from Adidas’ websites. (Representative photo: Getty images)

By: Vibhuti Pathak

Amidst growing controversy, German football authorities have announced plans to redesign the number “4” on the national team’s jerseys due to concerns over its resemblance to a logo associated with Nazi paramilitary units.

The decision comes after social media users utilised Adidas’ online customisation service to create jerseys bearing the number “44,” which many pointed out bore a striking similarity to the Schutzstaffel (SS) logo.

The Schutzstaffel (SS), often stylised as ᛋᛋ with Armanen runes, was a significant paramilitary group within Nazi Germany under the leadership of Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party. Operating during World War II, the SS expanded its influence beyond Germany to encompass territories under German occupation throughout Europe.

The German Football Association (DFB) stated that they had initially submitted jersey designs to UEFA for review, with no concerns raised regarding Nazi symbolism. However, in light of the public outcry, the DFB is taking the matter seriously and developing an alternative design for the digit.

“We will block the number 44 as quickly as possible, As a company, we actively oppose xenophobia, anti-Semitism, violence, and hatred in any form,” said Oliver Bruggen, Adidas spokesman to the German media.

Although the number “44” is not currently used by the German teams, Adidas allowed customers to personalise jerseys with this number. Following the backlash, the sportswear giant swiftly announced plans to block the number “44” from customisation options, emphasising their stance against xenophobia and hatred.

As a result of these developments, the option to customise German team jerseys has been temporarily removed from Adidas’ websites. The decision raises questions about the future availability of the personalisation service and the potential return of the number “4” option.

The SS logo, associated with heinous crimes committed during World War II, remains a potent reminder of the atrocities of the Nazi regime.

Related Stories

IPL 2024
Pandya gets booed again as Rajasthan hand Mumbai third loss in a row
IPL 2024
Pant’s 50 helps Delhi overcome Chennai
IPL 2024
Lucknow registers its first season win
IPL 2024
Kolkata secure dominant victory over Bengaluru despite Kohli’s 83 not out
Sports
T20 World Cup lures Amir out of retirement
IPL 2024
Parag’s knock helps Rajasthan beat Delhi
Sports
Sindhu and Srikanth lead India charge in Madrid
Sports
Kohli and Babar can spark US cricket boom, says Plunkett
IPL 2024
That was insane: Pat Cummins
TENNIS
Miami Open: Bopanna-Ebden reach semifinals
IPL 2024
Ravindra, Dube shine as Chennai thrash Gujarat
Sports
Kohli’s 77 leads Bengaluru’s victory over Punjab

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW