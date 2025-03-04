George and Amal Clooney’s marriage in trouble? Reports of trial separation spark speculation

Rumours are swirling that George and Amal Clooney’s marriage may be facing a significant test as the couple navigates a long-distance relationship due to their demanding careers. According to reports, the pair, who married in 2014 and are parents to seven-year-old twins, are currently living thousands of miles apart, sparking speculation about a potential trial separation.

George, 63, has recently shifted his focus from Hollywood to Broadway, preparing for his debut in a stage adaptation of Good Night and Good Luck in New York City. Meanwhile, Amal, 47, a renowned human rights lawyer, has taken a prestigious position at Oxford University in the UK, where she has moved with their children. While Amal is reportedly proud of George’s career move, the physical distance between them has reportedly strained their relationship. An insider shared, “Being apart for so long hasn’t been easy. They’ve been drifting due to the irregular hours and time zones.”

George and Amal Clooney navigate life in different countries as their careers take them in separate directions Instagram/amalclooneyofficial1





Amal’s decision to return to Oxford, where she once studied, is said to be part of her plan to provide stability for their twins in the UK. However, the move has come with its own challenges. “She knows this job solidifies her plans to raise the kids in the UK, but it may come at a cost,” a source revealed. Despite the distance, Amal has been supportive of George’s Broadway ambitions, though she has reportedly encouraged him to step back from Hollywood for some time.

The couple’s differing career paths have reportedly created tension, with Amal allegedly expressing discomfort over George’s recent collaboration with Brad Pitt. Sources claim she was not pleased with the idea of them working together again, as it felt “insincere” given their limited connection in recent years.





With George in New York for Broadway and Amal in the UK for her role at Oxford, sources say the couple is facing a challenging time apart Instagram/amalclooneyofficial1

While neither George nor Amal has publicly addressed the rumours, insiders suggest that their priority remains their children. Despite the challenges, they continue to support each other’s ambitions, even as their lives pull them in different directions. Whether this is a temporary phase, or a sign of deeper issues remains unclear, but for now, the Clooneys appear to be navigating their marriage amidst the complexities of their high-profile lives.