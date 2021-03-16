GBBO winner Nadiya doesn’t want her children to have an arranged marriage

The Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain doesn’t want her children to have an arranged marriage like her because she doesn’t want to take the blame if it goes wrong.







The 36-year-old Nadiya has been married to husband Abdal for 15 years, with both only meeting once before getting married.

Nadiya and Abdal have sons Musa, 14, Dawud 13 and daughter Maryam, 10.

In an interview with OK! magazine she discussed the idea of arranged marriage for her three children and said: “If my own marriage didn’t work out, I think I would blame my parents. I wouldn’t want that for myself. I trust that I’ve given them the right tools to want the right things for themselves.” She also added that she would be ‘OK’ if they went on to make ‘wrong choices’.







Explaining why her marriage has worked. The baking star said the key point was she and Abdal are ‘dissimilar’.

‘It works because we have interesting conversations. But we are similar in how we want to raise our family. Although we spoke to each other for six months before we got married, we really didn’t know each other’s personalities that well. We are so like married at first sight and it’s unbelievable!’

Nadiya also admitted that she has no plans in planning for the fourth child and joked that she would happily add pets to the family.







“Musa always calls me old, but the second I say I don’t want to have a baby he retracts it! He is adamant and on my back everyday to have a baby. I don’t know what it is! ‘I’m like “No, no, no!’ I might get more pets but definitely not more children. It’s not for me,” she said.





