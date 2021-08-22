Website Logo
  • Sunday, August 22, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 433,964
Total Cases 32,393,286
Today's Fatalities 375
Today's Cases 34,457
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 433,964
Total Cases 32,393,286
Today's Fatalities 375
Today's Cases 34,457

News

‘Garbage at airport’ forces Pakistan to suspend Kabul flights

Afghans gather on a roadside near the military part of the airport in Kabul on August 20, 2021, hoping to flee the country after the Taliban’s military takeover of Afghanistan. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

PAKISTAN has “temporarily suspended” Kabul flight operations and is not evacuating anyone at the moment, according to media reports.

The state-run Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was the sole commercial airline that had been operating flights to and from Kabul during the past few days to help the evacuation of diplomats and foreign nationals from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power in the war-torn country last week.

PIA on Saturday (21) “temporarily suspended Kabul flight operations owing to lack of facilities and heaps of garbage at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport tarmac”, Geo News reported.

Quoting sources privy to the development, it said there were no immigration officials and security checks at the Kabul airport. Sanitation workers were also not performing their duties since the Taliban took control of the country.

The garbage at the airport’s tarmac could cause a tragic accident, feared the sources.

The security of Kabul airport is with the US and they were interested in military aircraft only, the report quoted the sources as saying.

Radio Pakistan also reported that PIA has “temporarily” suspended its flight operation to Afghanistan due to the unavailability of necessary facilities at Kabul airport.

Quoting PIA spokesperson Abdullah Hafeez, the report said the flight operation will remain closed for a couple of days.

“We have talked to the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority for the restoration of all required facilities at Kabul airport as soon as possible so that PIA could resume its flight operation,” Hafeez said, adding that PIA has so far evacuated 1,500 people, including journalists, UN officials and Pakistani national, in five flights.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan last week, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a two-decade war.

The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as the Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
UK-Asian medics discover breakthrough treatment to cure lung damage in Covid-19
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka bans ‘drunk driving’ of elephants in new protection law
UK
One arrested, search on for two more suspects in Birmingham homophobic attack
News
Ocado under allegations of paying drivers ‘less than £5 an hour’
PAKISTAN
After fresh attack, China asks Pakistan to overhaul security mechanism
UK
UK to offer Covid-19 antibody tests to Britons soon as expert claims Covid may ‘come…
News
Seven died near Kabul airport as UK races against time in chaotic evacuation
News
An Indian’s tale of Afghanistan escape
UK
Johnson says UK will work with Taliban if necessary
News
Indians released after detention by Taliban earlier, reports say
News
China to develop new forests to help reach net zero
News
Revealed: The inside story behind the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine
Eastern Eye

Videos

Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
Lara Dutta on BellBottom, her transformation to play Indira Gandhi,…
Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
‘Garbage at airport’ forces Pakistan to suspend Kabul flights
UK-Asian medics discover breakthrough treatment to cure lung damage in…
Sri Lanka bans ‘drunk driving’ of elephants in new protection…
One arrested, search on for two more suspects in Birmingham…
Bangladesh confident of Tamim’s recovery before T20 World Cup
Ocado under allegations of paying drivers ‘less than £5 an…