Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

UK and India team up to bust call centre scam

UK victims alone are believed to have lost over £390,000 in the scam

UK India call centre scam

The criminals used sophisticated tactics to disguise their identity

iStock
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJul 16, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

THE National Crime Agency (NCA) has revealed details of a “groundbreaking collaboration” with India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and American teams to bust a fraud call centre scam operating from Noida in north India that targeted British victims.

The international investigation began early last year after NCA officers in the US received information from Microsoft, which was compared with City of London Police’s Action Fraud Reports. The NCA and FBI Attaché in Delhi shared intelligence with the CBI, leading to “urgent action” and the arrest of two people.

UK victims alone are believed to have lost over £390,000 in the scam. More than 100 British victims were contacted by frauds offering to fix their computers for a fee, following screen pop-ups suggesting their devices were infected or hacked.

“In reality, the fraudsters were posing as employees of Microsoft, offering software solutions to an attack that had never taken place,” the NCA said.

The criminals used sophisticated tactics to disguise their identity, including spoofed phone numbers and Voice Over Internet Protocol to route calls through multiple servers across several countries. After identifying that the same call centre was targeting US citizens, a partnership was agreed to share intelligence.

Nick Sharp, deputy director of the National Economic Crime Centre, said, “This case demonstrates the success we can have when we harness expertise from across the public and private sectors, and work hand in hand with partners abroad to target fraudsters, wherever they are.”

The collaboration involved 18 months of work between the CBI, NCA, FBI and Microsoft to identify the group, analyse data and target IT infrastructure used by fraudsters.

central bureau of investigationnational crime agencyscamuk india call centre scam

Related News

Prevent programme needs 'urgent overhaul' after attack failures
News

Prevent programme needs 'urgent overhaul' after attack failures

Legend of Zelda
Entertainment

‘Legend of Zelda’ movie reveals Bo Bragason and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as leads in surprise casting move

Fauja Singh
UK

Accused in Fauja Singh death case arrested, sent to judicial custody

More For You

Sir Anwar’s 90th birthday crowns Bestway Group’s golden jubilee

Lord David Cameron presenting shield to Sir Anwar Pervez with Bestway Group Board Members

Bestway

Sir Anwar’s 90th birthday crowns Bestway Group’s golden jubilee

FORMER prime minister Lord David Cameron led an emotional and heartfelt tribute to Sir Anwar Pervez at a glittering event at the Royal Albert Hall, marking the business titan’s 90th birthday alongside the 50th anniversary of the Bestway Group.

The grand celebration brought together around 800 guests, including senior politicians, diplomats and leading figures from the grocery, pharmacy and finance sectors – industries where Bestway holds a dominant presence – to honour the extraordinary life and achievements of the self-made entrepreneur whose journey from rural Pakistan to British business royalty has inspired generations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Government considers 'handing Post Office to postmasters'

A post office sign hangs above a shop in Belgravia, in London. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Government considers 'handing Post Office to postmasters'

THE government is exploring whether to transfer control of the Post Office to the people who run its branches, according to a new consultation launched this week.

Minister Gareth Thomas said the move would create "a fresh vision" for the service while rebuilding trust following the Horizon scandal that devastated hundreds of sub-postmasters' lives, reported the BBC.

Keep ReadingShow less
Hanuman Chalisa Parliament

The concluding event was attended by over 120 people, including leaders of more than 30 national Indian organisations, community members from eight religious backgrounds, and members of the media.

Hanuman Chalisa talks conclude at parliament after 9 years

DHRUV CHHATRALIA completed a nine-year series of talks on the Hanuman Chalisa at the UK Parliament on July 8, 2025. The final session marked the end of the Hanuman Chalisa Gnyan Yagna, which began in 2016 and consisted of lectures on all 40 chaupais (verses) of the Hanuman Chalisa. All sessions were held at the House of Commons and hosted by MP Bob Blackman.

The concluding event was attended by over 120 people, including leaders of more than 30 national Indian organisations, community members from eight religious backgrounds, and members of the media. More than 640 people were on the waiting list.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pakistan International Airlines

PIA said it planned to resume flights to Britain in 'the shortest possible time', starting with services from Islamabad to Manchester.

Getty Images

UK lifts ban on Pakistani airlines after five years

THE United Kingdom has lifted restrictions on Pakistani airlines, ending a five-year ban on the country's national carrier, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the UK embassy in Islamabad said on Wednesday.

PIA was barred from operating in the UK in June 2020, a month after one of its aircraft crashed into a street in Karachi, killing nearly 100 people. The crash was linked to human error by both the pilots and air traffic controllers. The incident was followed by allegations that nearly one-third of Pakistani pilots held fake or dubious licences.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rare Gandhi portrait

It was painted in 1931 by British artist Clare Leighton when Gandhi visited London. (Photo: Bonhams)

Rare Gandhi portrait fetches £150,000 at UK auction

A RARE oil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi, believed to be the only one he sat for the artist to paint, has fetched triple its estimate at £152,800 in a Bonhams auction in London.

The painting, which had never before been offered at auction, had been on offer for an online auction with a guide price range between £50,000 and £70,000 and was the top lot of the Travel and Exploration sale, which concluded on Tuesday (15).

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc