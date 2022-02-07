Gangubai Kathiawadi set for 5 screenings at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival

Gangubai Kathiawadi Poster (Photo credit: Bhansali Productions/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, is one of the hugely anticipated films of 2022. After suffering a slew of setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the period drama is finally set to enter cinemas on February 25, 2022.

Recently, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi which received an overwhelming response from the audience. Now, everyone is waiting for the theatrical release of the film to see what magic Bhansali has created with Bhatt and his team.

But before the film arrives in theatres, it will have a grand premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The prestigious festival is set to be held between February 10 to February 20, 2022, and the premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi will take place on February 16. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt, and several other team members will be in attendance at the premiere.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

According to reports, two screenings of the film will take place on 16th February, one at CinemaxX 9 theatre at 7:00 pm (Central European Standard Time) and the other at the gigantic Friedrichstadt-Palast auditorium at 9:00 pm. The world premiere will be held at either of the screenings.

The film will have three more shows – on February 17 at Urania at 9:00 pm, on February 19 at 8:30 pm at the International cinema, and on February 20 at 11:30 am at Cineplex Titania. The film is reportedly 152 minutes long.

While this is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first ever film to premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival, Alia Bhatt has already seen the premiere of Highway (2014) in the Panorama section of the 64th Berlin International Film Festival and Gully Boy (2019).

Made under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited, Gangubai Kathiawadi is due in cinemas on February 25, 2022.