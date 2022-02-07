Website Logo
  • Monday, February 07, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 4,98,983
Total Cases 41,803,318
Today's Fatalities 1,008
Today's Cases 1,72,433

Entertainment

Gangubai Kathiawadi set for 5 screenings at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival

Gangubai Kathiawadi Poster (Photo credit: Bhansali Productions/Twitter)

By: Mohnish Singh

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi, featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, is one of the hugely anticipated films of 2022. After suffering a slew of setbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic, the period drama is finally set to enter cinemas on February 25, 2022.

Recently, the makers dropped the theatrical trailer of Gangubai Kathiawadi which received an overwhelming response from the audience. Now, everyone is waiting for the theatrical release of the film to see what magic Bhansali has created with Bhatt and his team.

But before the film arrives in theatres, it will have a grand premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. The prestigious festival is set to be held between February 10 to February 20, 2022, and the premiere of Gangubai Kathiawadi will take place on February 16. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt, and several other team members will be in attendance at the premiere.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

According to reports, two screenings of the film will take place on 16th February, one at CinemaxX 9 theatre at 7:00 pm (Central European Standard Time) and the other at the gigantic Friedrichstadt-Palast auditorium at 9:00 pm. The world premiere will be held at either of the screenings.

The film will have three more shows – on February 17 at Urania at 9:00 pm, on February 19 at 8:30 pm at the International cinema, and on February 20 at 11:30 am at Cineplex Titania. The film is reportedly 152 minutes long.

While this is Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s first ever film to premiere at the prestigious Berlin International Film Festival, Alia Bhatt has already seen the premiere of Highway (2014) in the Panorama section of the 64th Berlin International Film Festival and Gully Boy (2019).

Made under the banners of Bhansali Productions and Pen India Limited, Gangubai Kathiawadi is due in cinemas on February 25, 2022.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan to arrive on Eid 2023; filming begins on March 15
Entertainment
Netflix pays a whopping price to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Darlings for direct-to-digital release
Entertainment
Asha Bhosle remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar
Entertainment
Rajinikanth joins hands with Nelson Dilipkumar for his 169th film
MUSIC
South Asian leaders pay tribute to Lata Mangeshkar
HEADLINE STORY
Lata Mangeshkar obituary: India’s nightingale is mourned by a billion hearts
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar: India bids farewell to icon with full state honours
Entertainment
Lata Mangeshkar: India declares two days of national mourning as funeral takes place
Entertainment
A void difficult to fill, Rahman on Lata Mangeshkar
MUSIC
‘India has lost its voice’: Tributes pour in for Lata Mangeshkar
INTERVIEWS
Ishwak Singh: Rocket Boys is about our scientists and educators of our country
Entertainment
Elnaaz Norouzi thrilled as release date for her Apple TV+ show “Tehran 2”…
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Gangubai Kathiawadi set for 5 screenings at 72nd Berlin International…
Salman Khan’s Bhaijaan to arrive on Eid 2023; filming begins…
Netflix pays a whopping price to acquire Alia Bhatt’s Darlings…
Asha Bhosle remembers sister Lata Mangeshkar
Rajinikanth joins hands with Nelson Dilipkumar for his 169th film
Hyundai India faces boycott calls over Pakistan partner’s tweet
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE