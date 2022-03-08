Website Logo
  • Tuesday, March 08, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 513,481
Total Cases 42,905,844
Today's Fatalities 255
Today's Cases 11,499

Business

Future Retail: Reliance stuns Amazon

People move past a Future Retail’s closed Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai, March 2, 2022. Picture taken March 2, 2022. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

By: Pramod Thomas

AT a large Future Retail supermarket in Mumbai last week, workers were unloading hundreds of bright blue grocery crates belonging to India’s biggest retailer Reliance.

Prospective customers were turned back by security, disappointed at the closed state of the store that still carries the signage of Future’s biggest brand, Big Bazaar, but which will likely soon be rebranded as a Reliance outlet.

Across India, similar scenes are being played out as Reliance Industries presses ahead with a shock de facto takeover of prized retail real estate that Amazon has been keen to take part-ownership of.

The high-profile dispute in which Amazon has sought to block Reliance’s planned $3.4 billion purchase of Future Group’s retail assets is currently before India’s Supreme Court.

FILE PHOTO: A bird flies past a Reliance Industries logo installed on its mart in Ahmedabad, India January 16, 2017. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

Reliance’s takeover began with utmost stealth on the night of Feb. 25 when its staff began arriving at Future stores. Many in Future’s management were reportedly in the dark about the plans.

“It was tense, everybody was panicking. We didn’t know who they were. They wanted access and seniors didn’t know about it,” a New Delhi Big Bazaar store employee said.

Citing unpaid payments by Future, Reliance has taken control of operations of some 200 Big Bazaar stores and has plans to seize another 250 of Future’s retail outlets. Combined, they represent around a third of all Future outlets.

Reliance had, according to sources, for some months assumed many of the leases held by cash-strapped Future, India’s No. 2 retailer and Amazon’s estranged business partner. The sudden possession of the stores appears to have landed what some analysts are calling a coup de grace that spoils Amazon’s chances of untangling the transfer of Future’s assets to Reliance.

“What will Amazon fight for now?” said a source close to the US company. “The shops are gone.”

Amazon, which has a stake in a separate Future Group unit that it argues prevents Future from selling retail assets without its permission, has called the supermarkets and other stores an “irreplaceable” network in a sector worth $900bn in revenues annually.

But on Thursday (3), six days after Reliance’s move, Amazon at a Supreme Court hearing unexpectedly called for cordial talks to end the dispute, a proposal Future agreed to.

(Reuters)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Russian oil delivery faces resistance from UK workers
INDIA
India approaches US over ONGC taking Venezuelan oil: CEO
HEADLINE STORY
Ex-boss of India’s largest stock exchange arrested over mystic scam
Business
BRICS bank puts all new transactions in Russia on hold
SRI LANKA
Sri Lanka hikes rates as economy risks collapse
UK
OneWeb suspends Baikonur launches
INDIA
Ukraine crisis: Relief for Indian exporters likely
INDIA
India’s largest bank stops transactions of Russian entities under sanctions
HEADLINE STORY
Jaguar Land Rover ‘pauses’ Russia deliveries, ArcelorMittal ‘slows’ in Ukraine
INDIA
Number of ultra-high-net-worth individuals ‘grows 11 per cent India’
INTERNATIONAL
Interpol issues red notices against South Africa’s two Gupta brothers
INDIA
Ayci declines Air India CEO role after opposition in India
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
London’s Camden celebrates ‘Bangladesh at 50’
Annual Women’s Day debate held in London
ECB to pay £1m to set up multi-faith prayer rooms…
Indian students in Sumy board buses to safer zone
Future Retail: Reliance stuns Amazon
Ukrainian president to address British parliament