Website Logo
  • Tuesday, November 09, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 461,057
Total Cases 34,366,987
Today's Fatalities 266
Today's Cases 11,451
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 461,057
Total Cases 34,366,987
Today's Fatalities 266
Today's Cases 11,451

Business

Amazon deal: Indian agency seeks documents from Future

People shop for clothes inside the Big Bazaar retail store in Mumbai, India, November 25, 2020. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni/File Photo

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIA’s financial crime fighting agency has ordered Future Group to submit documents related to its 2019 deal with Amazon, Reuters reported

In a confidential notice dated Oct. 28, the Enforcement Directorate agency asked a Future unit to submit all correspondence including emails between Amazon and the Indian group in respect of the investment the US firm made in Future two years ago, the report added.

The demand indicates heightened scrutiny of a deal that is at the heart of legal battles between Amazon and Future after the Indian company decided to sell its retail assets to rival Reliance Industries for $3.4 billion in 2020.

That transaction has been put on hold by an arbitrator and Indian courts after Amazon argued Future had violated its contracts with the US company by entering into the sale. But, Future said that Amazon is illegally exerting control over the Indian firm’s business decisions.

The notice was part of an ongoing investigation by the Indian agency to establish whether there were any violations of foreign investment law when Amazon made the $200 million investment in Future’s gift voucher unit, Future Coupons.

The notice has not previously been reported and was sent to Future Coupons, which was given 15 days to respond.

The Enforcement Directorate, which typically does not make details of its investigations public, did not respond to a request for comment. Amazon and Future also did not respond.

The dispute centres around three commercial agreements signed between Future and Amazon entities in 2019, which a Singapore arbitration panel – also hearing the dispute – has said must be read together while reviewing the transaction, and not separately as Future argues.

But Future contends conflating the commercial agreements would effectively mean its 2019 Amazon deal violated Indian law which prohibits such foreign investments in the retail sector without government approvals.

The Indian enforcement agency in its two-page notice also asked Future for copies of various legal filings and supporting documents submitted by Amazon and Future group representatives to Indian courts and the Singapore arbitration panel.

Future is India’s second-largest retailer with more than 1,700 retail outlets, including popular chain Big Bazaar.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
Arora Group unveils luxury hotel near Windsor Great Park
UK
Sanjeev Gupta’s business facing ‘investigation in France’
UK
JLR expects gradual recovery in semiconductor situation
HEADLINE STORY
IPO rush continues in India as Paytm issue opens tomorrow
INDIA
Mahindra, Dalmia join first movers coalition to boost demand for decarbonisation technologies
UK
MPs call for probe into Sanjeev Gupta; GFG Alliance says ‘disappointed’
HEADLINE STORY
Cairn Energy ends billion-dollar tax dispute with India
UK
US-EU trade deal puts British steel exporters at ‘disadvantage’
INDIA
Nokia claims top 5G speed of 9.85 Gbps on Vodafone Idea network
UK
Jaguar Land Rover reports £302m loss as chip shortage hits production
INDIA
SpaceX sets up subsidiary in India, plans to apply for licence
INDIA
Investor appetite continues for Indian unicorns
Eastern Eye

Videos

Karanvir Sharma on his Diwali plans, favourite sweet, shares a…
Shivangi Khedkar talks about her Diwali plans, childhood memories of…
Emraan Hashmi, Nikita Dutta and others attend the trailer launch…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Exciting details emerge on Nayanthara’s character in Shah Rukh Khan’s…
Aftab Shivdasani: I like to do quality work, and never…
Kajal Aggarwal to be replaced in Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2?
Abbas Mustan to next direct Three Monkeys, a film on…
Arora Group unveils luxury hotel near Windsor Great Park
Independent inquiry urged to demand immediate compensation for affected post…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE