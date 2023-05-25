Website Logo
  • Thursday, May 25, 2023
From Vicky Kaushal to Kunal Kemmu, here’re the most versatile actors of Bollywood

we list down 4 such Bollywood actors who continue to take on characters that challenge them.

By: Mohnish Singh

The Indian entertainment industry has over the years seen a wide variety of actors. While all actors are naturally talented, there are some who like to stick to one genre and make it their forte, and others enjoy versatility in their craft. In Hindi cinema, we have witnessed actors who have time and again proved their mettle with unique film choices.

Here, we list down 4 such Bollywood actors who continue to take on characters that challenge them. Take a look:

1. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor made his acting debut exactly 20 years ago with the romantic comedy Ishq Vishk and ever since then there has been no looking back for the star. Over the years, Shahid has delivered various impeccable performances that have established him as one of the most bankable and versatile actors in the Hindi film industry. Some of the most memorable and distinguished roles and films of his career include Imtiaz Ali’s directorial Jab We Met, Vishal Bharadwaj’s Kaminey, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Kabir Singh which stars him in the role of a medical student who has severe anger issues, in addition to others.

2. Kunal Kemmu

Celebrating his birthday today May 25, Kunal Kemmu has been acting since he was a kid, which is why versatility comes very naturally to him. Known for slipping into different roles with effortless ease, Kunal’s work speaks volumes of his caliber as an entertainer. Looking at his impressive filmography, it’s easy to say that Kunal enjoys breaking monotony while also enjoying work. Some of the actor’s most iconic and unique roles include works from different genres such as action comedy Go Goa Gone, black comedy crime film Loot Case, and thriller film Malang along with the likes of Traffic Signal, Kalyug, Golmaal series, and more. Apart from this, the birthday star is also branching out as a director with Excel Entertainment’s upcoming comedy-drama film Madgaon Express.

3. Ayushmann Khurrana

The list would truly be incomplete without including Ayushmann Khurrana in it. Throughout his career, the award-winning actor has chosen scripts that have addressed social taboos. Having carved his own unique niche in the Hindi film industry, Ayushmann has won audiences with a variety of interesting roles in films like ‘Badhaai Ho’, ‘Andhadhun’ and ‘Article 15’ amongst several others. He will be next seen in the highly anticipated Dream Girl 2.

4. Vicky Kaushal

Another movie star who’s touted to be an all-rounder in Bollywood is Vicky Kaushal. Hailed as one of the finest actors of this generation, Vicky has successfully secured a spot in Bollywood A-listers for himself with some pathbreaking roles and performances. In his less than a decade career span, the actor has stolen the show with some extremely versatile characters in movies such as Masaan, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan, Raazi, Sardar Udham, Govinda Naam Mera, and more. Vicky Kaushal is currently gearing up for the release of his next Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, a romantic comedy film directed and co-written by Laxman Utekar.

Eastern Eye

