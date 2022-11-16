From net worth to his famous family, here’re some interesting facts about EastEnders’ star Navin Chowdhry

In addition to acting, Chowdhry has bankrolled a number of projects as a producer, including the award-winning short film Bastard Business and a short play called Mashed.

Navin Chowdhry (Phpto credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

British actor Navin Chowdhry, who has starred in dozens of successful films and TV shows in his long acting career, currently plays an important character in the hugely popular BBC drama EastEnders. The actor essays Nish Panesar in the BBC soap and has seen a meteoric rise in his popularity ever since joining the cast at the end of September.

Fondly known as Nav by his family, 51-year-old Chowdhry is of Indian origin and was born and raised in Bristol. He comes from quite an extinguished family. For those not in the know, his cousin is the comedian, Paul Chowdhry. His mother Simi Chowdhry, a well-known public figure, was an activist.

Chowdhry graduated from Imperial College, London, in 1993 with a 3-year degree in biochemistry with 2:1 honours. Before graduating, he had been a part of several television shows.

His first big gig happened in 2004 when he was cast to play the role of IT teacher Kurt McKenna in Channel 4’s popular comedy Teachers. He played the role for three years. This was followed by PC Sanjay Singh in Dalziel and Pascoe, and Raph in Channel 4’s drama Ny-Lon.

However, the role that made him a household name was in Doctor Who where he played a government secretary called Indra Ganesh who ends up being killed by the Slitheen in Aliens of London. He went on to play various prominent characters in films and series, including Star Wars and The Last Jedi.

Though there is no concrete information on his net worth, his page on allfamousbirthday.com puts it at around the £1.3 million mark.

