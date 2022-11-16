Website Logo
  • Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

From net worth to his famous family, here’re some interesting facts about EastEnders’ star Navin Chowdhry

In addition to acting, Chowdhry has bankrolled a number of projects as a producer, including the award-winning short film Bastard Business and a short play called Mashed.

Navin Chowdhry (Phpto credit: Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

British actor Navin Chowdhry, who has starred in dozens of successful films and TV shows in his long acting career, currently plays an important character in the hugely popular BBC drama EastEnders. The actor essays Nish Panesar in the BBC soap and has seen a meteoric rise in his popularity ever since joining the cast at the end of September.

Fondly known as Nav by his family, 51-year-old Chowdhry is of Indian origin and was born and raised in Bristol. He comes from quite an extinguished family. For those not in the know, his cousin is the comedian, Paul Chowdhry. His mother Simi Chowdhry, a well-known public figure, was an activist.

Chowdhry graduated from Imperial College, London, in 1993 with a 3-year degree in biochemistry with 2:1 honours. Before graduating, he had been a part of several television shows.

His first big gig happened in 2004 when he was cast to play the role of IT teacher Kurt McKenna in Channel 4’s popular comedy Teachers. He played the role for three years. This was followed by PC Sanjay Singh in Dalziel and Pascoe, and Raph in Channel 4’s drama Ny-Lon.

However, the role that made him a household name was in Doctor Who where he played a government secretary called Indra Ganesh who ends up being killed by the Slitheen in Aliens of London. He went on to play various prominent characters in films and series, including Star Wars and The Last Jedi.

In addition to acting, Chowdhry has bankrolled a number of projects as a producer, including the award-winning short film Bastard Business and a short play called Mashed.

Though there is no concrete information on his net worth, his page on allfamousbirthday.com puts it at around the £1.3 million mark.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
I will improvise with what life throws at me: Irrfan Khan’s Son Babil
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar to play late Indian mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in new film
Entertainment
The Great Gatsby’s ‘last Daisy’ ready to blossom beyond stage
FILM
Superstar Rajinikanth gifts gold chain to Rishab Shetty, says films like Kantara happen ‘once in…
NEWS
Ambika Mod among 33 talents across film, TV, and game selected for 2022 edition of…
MUSIC
Farhan Akhtar drops details on ‘first ever performance’ of his original English songs from album…
FILM
Trans actor Alina Khan on Pakistan banning her Oscar-nominated film Joyland: ‘There’s nothing…
Entertainment
Makers of Adipurush likely to go the Henry Cavill-Justice League way to digitally…
NEWS
From KGF 2 trivia to top-rated Aishwarya Rai Bachchan films, get all info…
Entertainment
‘Uunchai is the story of friendship, adventure and reaching one’s own heights in…
NEWS
Prakash Raj opens up on losing work because of his political views: ‘Doing…
Entertainment
Hrithik Roshan begins shooting for Fighter
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW