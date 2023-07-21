Website Logo
  • Friday, July 21, 2023
From ‘Bawaal’ to ‘Oppenheimer’, 5 best films to watch this weekend

We have the much-publicised Barbie or Oppenheimer playing at cinemas.

Oppenheimer Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Every new weekend brings new films in theatres and new shows on streaming platforms. If we talk about films, we have the much-publicised Barbie or Oppenheimer playing at cinemas. And in case you are in no mood to go out this weekend, there are still several new titles that have landed directly on leading streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Videos. We have listed down some of the best new films to watch over the weekend.

1. Bawaal

Directed by well-known filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, Bawaal stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in roles of a newly married couple, who while struggling to keep their relationship afloat suddenly find themselves amidst a war backdrop. The film is primarily set in Lucknow, but an important portion of it also takes place around events related to World War 2. Bawaal is bankrolled under the banners of Earthsky Pictures and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Oppenheimer

After his 2020 directorial Tenet, Christopher Nolan brings Oppenheimer to theatres. The biographical drama, featuring Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, and Rami Malek in pivotal parts, tells J. Robert Oppenheimer’s life story and primarily details the invention of the atom bomb. Oppenheimer has received glorious reviews across the board and is expected to turn out to be a huge money-spinner at the global box office.

3. Trial Period

Headlined by Manav Kaul and Genelia Deshmukh, Trial Period is a slice-of-life film streaming on JioCinema. It features Deshmukh in the role of a single mother, whose life takes an unexpected turn when his kid makes a 30-day trial demand for a father. Written and directed by Aleya Sen, the film is an emotional rollercoaster that explores the various complexity and complications of contemporary dysfunctional families.

4. Barbie

The Greta Gerwig directorial, which has been in the news ever since its announcement, is one of the hottest picks for the weekend. Barbie follows Barbie and Ken (Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling) as they travel into the real world and learn the hardships of living among regular humans. The film is playing in cinemas closest to you.

5. Dhoomam

Starring Fahadh Faasil, Roshan Mathew, and Aparna Balamurali, Dhoomam is a Malayalam-language action thriller film. The film revolves around the marketing director of a cigarette company and his wife. What happens when they are abducted forms the crux of the story. It is produced by Hombale Films and directed by Pawan Kumar. The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

