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From armed rebellion to the fashion ramp: How former women Maoists in Chhattisgarh are rewriting their lives

Their appearance highlighted rehabilitation, empowerment and reintegration

From armed rebellion to the fashion ramp: How former women Maoists in Chhattisgarh are rewriting their lives

The women showcased Kosa silk and other handwoven Chhattisgarhi garments

X/ hampansundari
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranAug 14, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Former women Maoists from Bastar walked the ramp at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur
  • The women showcased Kosa silk and other handwoven Chhattisgarhi garments
  • Their appearance highlighted rehabilitation, empowerment and reintegration into civilian life
  • Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai interacted with the participants at the event

For years, the word Maoist has been associated with armed insurgency in the forests of Chhattisgarh. But at a National Handloom Day event in Raipur, a group of former women Maoists presented a very different picture of what life after insurgency can look like.

The women from Bastar walked the fashion ramp in traditional Chhattisgarhi handloom attire, confidently showcasing Kosa silk and other handwoven garments at the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Auditorium. Their appearance drew applause from the audience and quickly attracted attention online.

The significance of the event went beyond the clothes they wore. Their presence on the ramp reflected a journey away from conflict and towards civilian life, with rehabilitation creating opportunities for women who had once been part of the Maoist movement.

From conflict to a very different public life

The women’s participation offered a striking contrast to the environment associated with their past. Instead of operating within areas affected by Left Wing Extremism, they were appearing publicly to celebrate the textile traditions of their region.

The event also highlighted the possibilities that can follow surrender and reintegration. According to the report, many former Maoists are now pursuing new careers, working with organisations, taking part in social initiatives and exploring opportunities that were previously beyond their reach.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai also interacted with the participants and wished them success as they began new chapters in their lives.

Why the runway moment resonated online

The video from the event was widely shared on social media, with users reacting to the contrast between the women’s former lives and their confident appearance on the runway.

Some described the sight as almost unimaginable a few years ago, while others praised the women’s transformation and the opportunities available to people from regions that have faced decades of Left Wing Extremism.

For the participants, the fashion show represented more than a change of setting. It offered a public platform to take part in their region’s cultural life and to be seen for something far removed from the insurgency they had once been associated with.

Their appearance in Kosa silk and handwoven garments turned a fashion event into a visible reminder that rehabilitation can mean more than leaving a conflict behind. It can also mean finding a place, an identity and new possibilities within everyday civilian life.

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Key Highlights:

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There are a handful of people on earth whose store openings and whose love lives both make global news in the same breath. Kim Kardashian is one of them, and this summer, both have happened in the same country at the same time.
SKIMS, the shapewear brand she built into a multi-billion-dollar label, has just opened its first flagship store outside America, taking over a 12,000 square foot corner site on Regent Street. It's a genuine landmark for the brand. It's also, almost incidentally, happening in the exact country where her relationship with Lewis Hamilton has been playing out in public for months.

What does the store actually feel like inside?

Walk in, and the first thing you see is a towering nude sculpture by artist Vanessa Beecroft, lit from above by an oversized ceiling disc, framed by curved walls in the same fleshy, neutral tones SKIMS uses on its packaging. It's the kind of entrance built for a photo, and it's clearly meant to be one. The rest of the two-level store follows the same language throughout: soft curves, cream and beige everywhere, cabinets rounded enough to double as seats. It was designed by Rafael de Cárdenas, the same studio behind SKIMS' Fifth Avenue flagship in New York, so the London store deliberately echoes that one rather than starting from scratch.
Kardashian called London "one of the most inspiring fashion cities" in a statement marking the opening, and the choice to make it SKIMS' first flagship outside America wasn't accidental. Inside, shoppers get access to the brand's full UK range in one place for the first time, shapewear, loungewear, menswear, and the NikeSKIMS collaboration line, rather than piecing it together online.

Why has she been so visible in Britain this year?

Because the store isn't the only reason. Kardashian's relationship with Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton became public in February, and since then the pair have been photographed together at a private members' club in the Cotswolds, walking arm in arm through Tokyo, and browsing a Vivienne Westwood store on the same trip. It's the kind of relationship that seems to generate a new set of paparazzi photos every few weeks, in a different country each time.
Not everyone is convinced it's as simple as it looks. Some entertainment outlets have reported anonymous claims that the relationship functions partly as a "showmance," a strategically timed pairing rather than a purely private one. Neither Kardashian nor Hamilton has addressed that characterisation directly, and the two have a longer history than the recent headlines suggest, having first been photographed together at a London awards show back in 2014, years before either was linked to the other romantically.
SKIMS Regent Street, at a glance
Location245-247 Regent Street, London
Size12,000 sq ft, two levels
DesignerRafael de Cárdenas
Notable featureNude sculpture by Vanessa Beecroft
SignificanceSKIMS' first flagship store outside the US
Product rangeShapewear, loungewear, menswear, NikeSKIMS

Is any of this actually connected?

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