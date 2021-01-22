Fresh details emerge on Katrina Kaif’s next with Sriram Raghavan

By: Mohnish Singh







A couple of days ago, we reported that Katrina Kaif is set to join forces with hit filmmaker Sriram Raghavan for a new film. The yet-to-be-titled project will also star well-known Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in an important role, marking his silver screen debut in Hindi cinema.

Fresh reports on the forthcoming project reveal that it will begin production in the month of April and will have a duration of just 90-minutes and no interval. Yes, you read that absolutely right!

Spilling some more beans, a source close to the development tells an entertainment portal, “It is yet another film from Sriram that would keep the viewers on the edge of their seat, and this time around, he is planning it as a straight 90-minute film. In fact, the story is written in a way that it does not even warrant an interval. It is going to follow a fast-paced pattern of storytelling, that Sriram is synonymous with, and there won’t be any breaks in between.”







The source goes on to add, “It is going to be a well-planned schedule with maximum edit work done in the script itself. While many filmmakers prefer to have a prolonged schedule with excessive stock footage, with Sriram, what he shoots is what will translate on the screen. He is being sure on the stuff he wants to film with the leading pair, more so in the Covid times, to avoid being outdoors for a longer period.”

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is gearing up to kick-start her next Tiger 3 with Salman Khan in March, as per reports. Khan and Kaif return to reprise their roles of Avinash Singh “Tiger” Rathore and Zoya respectively in the third installment of the Tiger franchise. The actress has also teamed up with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero flick franchise for Netflix.

Keep visiting this space for more updates from the world of entertainment.











