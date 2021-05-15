Fresh details emerge on Katrina Kaif’s next Merry Christmas

Trending Now
By: Mohnish Singh

Katrina Kaif, who has worked with several leading filmmakers of her time, is now set to join forces with acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan for a nail-biting suspense thriller titled Merry Christmas.

The project is yet to get off the ground, but it has already been creating quite a buzz ever since producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed it is in the works at Tips Industries. Said to be a fast-paced suspense thriller that will keep the audience on the edge of their seat from the word go, the film also features well-known Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. The casting of Kaif and Sethupathi in a Sriram Raghavan directorial has piqued audiences’ excitement to another level.

Merry Christmas was earlier slated to commence production in mid-May. However, the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in India played a spoilsport and the makers had to change their plans last minute. The team is now looking at kick-starting the shoot in June.

“We are looking at June. Now the planning will happen, only after the lockdown is over. We do not have a date as yet because everything right now is shut. We cannot even shoot anywhere else as 90 per cent of India is in a state of lockdown. But in the near future, maybe in a week or two, we will decide on the future plan of action,” producer Ramesh Taurani told a publication. The film will go on floors in Mumbai followed by a schedule in Pune and Goa each.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif is awaiting the release of her film Sooryavanshi which has been pushed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic. She has also completed Excel Entertainment’s horror-comedy Phone Boot, alongside Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Kaif was shooting for Yash Raj Films’ Tiger 3 with Salman Khan before testing positive for Covid-19. When she recovered, all shooting activities had halted due to the second wave of the pandemic. The actress will soon reteam with filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar for a superhero flick reportedly set at Netflix.








