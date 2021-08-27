Website Logo
  • Friday, August 27, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 436,861
Total Cases 32,603,188
Today's Fatalities 496
Today's Cases 44,658

Entertainment

Freida Pinto’s Freebird Films Entertainment signs first-look TV deal with eOne

Freida Pinto (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) star Freida Pinto has inked a first-look deal with indie studio eOne for her Freebird Films Entertainment. Under the deal, Freebird Films Entertainment will develop series for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. All content created under the pact will focus on highlighting the experience of women – especially among diverse and underrepresented groups.

Pinto runs Freebird Films Entertainment with her producing partner Emily Verellen Strom, and the duo is already developing as executive producing a limited series adaptation of Anuradha Bhagwati’s memoir Unbecoming for eOne. Apart from producing, the Love Sonia (2018) actress also fronts the lead cast.

“We are delighted to partner with Freida and Emily in their vision to prioritize diverse stories about women for all audiences,” said Jacqueline Sacerio, eOne’s EVP Scripted Television. “Their combined world view and creative insight will mesh well with our goal of creating content that resonates with viewers everywhere.”

Pinto and Strom said, “This partnership with eOne feels like a natural extension of our work together so far. We are so excited and honoured to continue to work with Michael Lombardo, Pancho Mansfield, Jackie Sacerio, Amanda Gerisch and the whole team to tell powerful, entertaining and fresh stories.”

“The eOne team has shown us that they are collaborative and add invaluable creative expertise to our work. They share our vision for telling stories about complex, diverse and exceptional women from every walk of life. We know that the eOne team will push us to think bigger, break boundaries and tell provocative, impactful stories we can’t wait to see on screens,” they added.

On the acting front, Pinto next will be seen in John Ridley’s much-awaited science-fiction film Needle in a Timestack and Emma Holly Jones’ period drama Mr. Malcolm’s List.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s The Matrix: Resurrection drops at CinemaCon
Entertainment
Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor lost Sajid Nadiadwala’s next to Kiara Advani
Entertainment
“Every father wants his child to be better than him,” says Suniel Shetty as son…
Entertainment
Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja Khurana announce the arrival of baby girl
Entertainment
Exclusive: Here’s what Rumy Jafry has to say about reviving the film he planned with…
Entertainment
Break Point: First look poster of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi’s series unveiled
Entertainment
Vijay Sethupathi and Sundeep Kishan team up for a movie titled Michael
Entertainment
Amitabh Bachchan’s police bodyguard transferred; reportedly earned a whopping amount annually
Entertainment
Nani starrer Tuck Jagadish to get a direct-to-digital release on Amazon Prime Video
Entertainment
Kriti Sanon on Mimi: Thank you for all the love, appreciation and validation…
Entertainment
SS Rajamouli wraps up his star-studded film RRR
Entertainment
Sara Ali Khan and Vikrant Massey to headline Pawan Kriplani’s Gaslight
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Trailer of Priyanka Chopra’s The Matrix: Resurrection drops at CinemaCon
Freida Pinto’s Freebird Films Entertainment signs first-look TV deal with…
Here’s why Shraddha Kapoor lost Sajid Nadiadwala’s next to Kiara…
“Every father wants his child to be better than him,”…
Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja Khurana announce the arrival of…
Brookhaven man indicted for extorting criminal defendant