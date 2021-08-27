Freida Pinto’s Freebird Films Entertainment signs first-look TV deal with eOne

Freida Pinto (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) star Freida Pinto has inked a first-look deal with indie studio eOne for her Freebird Films Entertainment. Under the deal, Freebird Films Entertainment will develop series for broadcast, cable, and streaming services. All content created under the pact will focus on highlighting the experience of women – especially among diverse and underrepresented groups.

Pinto runs Freebird Films Entertainment with her producing partner Emily Verellen Strom, and the duo is already developing as executive producing a limited series adaptation of Anuradha Bhagwati’s memoir Unbecoming for eOne. Apart from producing, the Love Sonia (2018) actress also fronts the lead cast.

“We are delighted to partner with Freida and Emily in their vision to prioritize diverse stories about women for all audiences,” said Jacqueline Sacerio, eOne’s EVP Scripted Television. “Their combined world view and creative insight will mesh well with our goal of creating content that resonates with viewers everywhere.”

Pinto and Strom said, “This partnership with eOne feels like a natural extension of our work together so far. We are so excited and honoured to continue to work with Michael Lombardo, Pancho Mansfield, Jackie Sacerio, Amanda Gerisch and the whole team to tell powerful, entertaining and fresh stories.”

“The eOne team has shown us that they are collaborative and add invaluable creative expertise to our work. They share our vision for telling stories about complex, diverse and exceptional women from every walk of life. We know that the eOne team will push us to think bigger, break boundaries and tell provocative, impactful stories we can’t wait to see on screens,” they added.

On the acting front, Pinto next will be seen in John Ridley’s much-awaited science-fiction film Needle in a Timestack and Emma Holly Jones’ period drama Mr. Malcolm’s List.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.