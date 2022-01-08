Foxconn set to resume Indian operations next week

Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, near Chennai, India, on December 22, 2021. (REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan/File Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TECHNOLOGY giant Apple’s supplier Foxconn is set to resume its operations at its south Indian plant next week.

Tamil Nadu state chief minister MK Stalin said the Taiwanese company will restart production from January 12 with around 500 employees in two hostels in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

The facility has been closed since December 18 after several of its workers held protests over the living conditions in its hostels.

Stalin said on Friday (7) that his government held discussions with Foxconn and the company promised to take care of its employees.

“Our government will always be supportive to industries,” he said.

Apple said last month it put the plant of its main supplier “on probation”.

Some 250 women working at the iPhone factory were treated for food poisoning, 159 of whom were hospitalised.

This prompted demonstrations against living conditions at company hostels.

Apple said it was working with the supplier to rapidly implement “a comprehensive set of corrective actions”.

The factory employs some 17,000 people. It makes iPhones for the Indian market and exports. It also manufactures other gadgets.