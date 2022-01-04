Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 04, 2022
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 482,017
Total Cases 34,960,261
Today's Fatalities 124
Today's Cases 37,379
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 482,017
Total Cases 34,960,261
Today's Fatalities 124
Today's Cases 37,379

Business

iPhone plant in India may remain shut till Jan 7; workers point to ‘pathetic conditions’

Private security guards stand at the entrance of a closed plant of Foxconn India, which makes iPhones for Apple Inc, near Chennai, India, on December 22, 2021. (REUTERS/Sudarshan Varadhan/File Photo)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

APPLE Inc supplier Foxconn is unlikely to reopen its shuttered iPhone manufacturing facility in southern India until January 7.

The Foxconn plant, located in Sriperumbudur near Chennai in the state of Tamil Nadu, was closed on December 18, following protests over 250 of its workers suffering food poisoning.

Apple has since placed the factory on probation after discovering that some dormitories and dining rooms did not meet the required standards.

Foxconn, officially known as Hon Hai Precision, had told the Tamil Nadu state government it was working to address Apple’s concerns over workers’ living conditions, an official said.

“Foxconn is still working with Apple to ensure compliance, which they expect to take up to two days…,” the official said, adding that the state government had cleared restarting the plant for production.

Foxconn and Apple officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Officials at two staffing agencies contracted by Foxconn to hire workers said the company had not communicated to them when production at the factory will resume.

Two workers at the factory said neither Foxconn nor the staffing contractors had communicated the date of reopening.

Foxconn’s factory hit headlines recently over mass-food poisoning at its offsite dormitory facility, an incident that led to workers’ protest.

The company, which admitted that some of its facilities did not meet the required standards, said it was restructuring the local management team and systems.

Following concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions, Apple dispatched independent auditors to undertake additional detailed assessments of the Foxconn facility.

“We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented,” Apple spokesperson said last week.

Media reports said the conditions were pathetic at the factory which is characterised by poorly ventilated dormitories housing up to a dozen people with no proper access to water or sanitation.

According to a Times report, a worker complained of intense work and long hours for the equivalent of £100 a month, rotting vegetables and weevil-infested rice prepared in rat-infested outdoor kitchens overflowing with rubbish.

Despite the conditions, the factory workers said they were scared to speak out for the fear of losing their jobs.

“In a room where more than five people can’t sleep, 15 of us sleep on the floor. We stick to one another. Water is open for us only one and a half hours before our shift. If we don’t save water for later use, we cannot use the toilets. Some women stay hungry throughout the day. There have been worms in our food and we sent photos to the supervisor, but no action was taken,” a 21-year-old worker told the Hindustan Times.

Some 15,000 workers, mostly women, live and sleep in seven or eight barracks located around the factory.

Apple’s Taiwanese suppliers are no stranger to controversies in India. In 2020, workers went on a rampage at Wistron’s manufacturing plant at Narsapura near Bangalore, accusing the company of delaying the payments of their salaries and overtime wages.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

US
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes found guilty of fraud
UK
OneWeb’s satellite launch rescheduled
HEADLINE STORY
Match Group accuses Muzmatch of ‘trademark infringement’
INDIA
Indian streaming industry may grow ‘to $13-15 billion’
INDIA
Indian tax officials seize £26m in cash from perfume tycoon
UK
UK plans visa deal to lure India into trade negotiations
INDIA
Vinod Kannan takes over as CEO at Vistara
HEADLINE STORY
Reliance arm buys British battery firm for £100m
INDIA
Food poisoning: Apple puts India iPhone plant ‘on probation’
INDIA
India ‘loves to see’ investments by semiconductor giants
UK
OneWeb launches 36 satellites from Kazakhstan
INDIA
Indian realtors on firm ground after early pandemic gloom
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Better Health campaign puts focus on weight loss
Israeli agency ‘may have bombed German, Swiss firms that aided…
Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj postponed due to sharp rise in coronavirus
India extends timeline for re-issuance of OCI card
NHS trusts declare “critical incidents” amid Covid staff crisis
Pakistan reports most Covid-19 cases in two months
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE