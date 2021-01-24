Former Patak’s owner, Kirit Pathak, dies in car crash

Kirit Pathak, the former head of the world renowned Patak’s food brand, tragically died on Saturday (23).







The 68-year-old is believed to have been involved in a car crash, in Dubai, on Sunday, January 17th. He was treated in hospital after suffering multiple injuries but sadly passed away.

Mr Pathak and his wife Meena had moved to Dubai following the sale of their business and divided their time between the UAE, India and the UK.

The couple were the driving force behind the incredible success of the Patak’s brand which had a turnover of £66 million in the year 2007 when they sold the company, for a reported £200 million, to Associated British Foods (ABF) – the owners of Primark.







Mr Pathak retained the rights to the Patak’s brand in India and was made chairman of ABF’s combined world foods group, which included Patak’s, while Meena became a director.

Patak’s now supplies to around 90 per cent of Britain’s over 10,000 Indian restaurants, as well as supermarkets and local groceries with curry pastes, chutneys, pickles, poppadums, ready-made meals and other food products.

The Leigh-based business also exports curries, sauces, pickles and breads to over 90 countries, including India.







Mr Pathak and Meena were awarded OBEs for their services to the food industry.

The well-respected businessman leaves behind his wife and three children, Neeraj, 42, Nayan, 40 and Anjali, 38.

The Pathaks astonishing story began in 1956 when Mr Pathak’s father Laxmishanker and mother Shanta came to the UK in 1956 with only £5 in their pockets.







Poverty had forced Laxmishanker’s family to leave their village in Gujarat in the 1940s and live in Kenya until the Mau Mau uprising drove them out of that country.

In London, the only work Laxmishanker could find was sweeping the streets. But with the city’s Asian population increasing, he soon found selling Indian food was a better way to feed his family of eight.

The couple ran a food business from the kitchen of their Kentish Town London flat. They worked for 18 hours a day making samosas and Indian sweets to serve mainly south Asian customers. The children also helped make the food after school.

Mr Pathak was involved from the start, working as an errand boy from the age of six. Because of his lack of English, he would carry two notes, one showing the address he was delivering food to, the other showing his home address.

“We showed the bus driver the note in our left pocket to go and the note in our right to come back,” he said.

With the business growing, the family were able to open a small shop next to Euston Station in the late 1950s, which was followed by another store in Bayswater in 1961.

In 1962 they relocated to a converted mill in Northamptonshire.

In 1965, when a factory manager hugely overordered vegetables, the business nearly went bankrupt. But this setback was turned into a success when the vegetables were used to make pickles and chutneys which sold so well that they joined the product range. Later, a range of curry pastes was launched, many of which were based on Shanta’s family recipes.

A few years later, they began supplying readymade sauces and chutneys to the UK’s growing number of Asian restaurants that were predominantly staffed by recent immigrants with limited cooking skills. The family also dropped the ‘h’ from their brand name, believing Patak’s was easier to say, write and remember for the British public.

In 1970, Mr Pathak was three weeks into studying for a degree in business and administration, with the goal of using his skills in the family business. But he was unable to complete his degree as his father needed his help.

“My father was virtually bankrupt,” Mr Pathak said. “We had three shops and a small factory, employing around 10 people, but my father had entered into a deal that had brought us to the brink of closure.

“He asked me what I was studying, how long the course was and why I was doing it. I told him that I was studying because I hoped to come into the business and help him. He told me that the business was in such a state that it wouldn’t exist at the end of my four-year course but told me that he didn’t want to interrupt my studies and that the decision was mine. He wanted cheap family labour and I was the only one who was expendable at the time, but I think most people respect me for what I did.”

Mr Pathak very quickly realised that if the business was going to survive, it would need to sell its products to a much wider audience than its three retail outlets could reach.

“So I started knocking on doors, and then I began to travel, and realised that I could be selling our products all over the world,” said Mr Pathak.

In 1976, Mr Pathak took over the family business from his father, and alongside Meena, whom he married the same year, built Patak’s into one of Britain most-loved food brands.

In a 2001 interview, Mr Pathak said his goal for Patak’s was “to cultivate over-all consumer interest in Indian cuisine, making it as popular overseas as it is here in the UK.”

His vision came to fruition as Patak’s recipes, many of which were created by Mr Pathak and Meena, are enjoyed by people around the world.

The Pathak family’s association with the Patak brand continues through their daughter Anjali who is a brand consultant for the company. Eldest son Neeraj is an actor who uses the stage name Jace Desay, and their youngest son Nayan works in finance.

Mr Pathak and Meena used their status to give back to the less fortunate by setting up a charitable foundation which has donated millions of pounds to health and education programmes in India.





