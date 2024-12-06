Former Boohoo boss cites stalking and espionage in resignation

John Lyttle, Dan Finley, and Mahmud Kamani reported being routinely followed in public spaces.

John Lyttle (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Pramod Thomas

POLICE are investigating allegations of stalking and corporate espionage involving executives at Boohoo Group, including former CEO John Lyttle, current CEO Dan Finley, and co-founder Mahmud Kamani.

The claims have shaken the fast-fashion giant, which also faces a contentious boardroom battle with major shareholder Frasers Group, the Times reported.

The executives reported being routinely followed in public spaces, including on transport and near their homes, across London, Kent, and Manchester.

In some instances, surveillance equipment was allegedly found outside Boohoo’s Manchester headquarters, raising concerns about unauthorised monitoring. The device, discovered on November 13, was handed to police, with investigations ongoing.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police confirmed inquiries into stalking incidents causing “serious alarm and distress,” though no arrests have been made. Similarly, Kent Police is probing reports of stalking in Sevenoaks.

Boohoo has also reported the matter to the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), which said it was aware of the surveillance concerns but clarified that the device was not linked to Manchester city council.

According to the report, these incidents have left executives and their families feeling “anxious, intimidated, and violated.”

Reports include Kamani being physically assaulted and Lyttle encountering trespassers at his property. These developments come amid broader turbulence for Boohoo, including financial pressures, a strategic review, and leadership changes.

Lyttle stepped down as CEO in October after five years, citing the surveillance ordeal as a factor in his decision. Finley, the former head of Debenhams, has since taken over the role.

The company has faced mounting pressure from Frasers Group, which owns a 28 per cent stake and is pushing for its founder, retail tycoon Mike Ashley, to be appointed CEO. Frasers has criticised Boohoo’s leadership, accusing the board of losing control of the business and calling for restructuring expert Mike Lennon to join the company as a director.

Boohoo recently announced a half-year trading update and a £222 million debt refinancing. The firm has also launched a strategic review to “unlock and maximise shareholder value,” raising speculation about potential asset sales.

Boohoo’s collection includes brands such as PrettyLittleThing, Dorothy Perkins, and Warehouse, but it has been under pressure due to rising debt and competition in the fast-fashion sector.

Commenting on the ongoing situation, a Boohoo spokesperson said, “It would be inappropriate to comment while the police investigation continues.” Frasers Group’s CEO, Michael Murray, also declined to elaborate on the surveillance claims.