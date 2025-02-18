Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Iran charges two British nationals with espionage

The two were accused of gathering information in different parts of the country. The British Foreign Office identified them as Craig and Lindsay Foreman.

Lindsay-Craig-Foreman-FB

The British Foreign Office identified them as Craig and Lindsay Foreman. (Photo credit: Facebook/Lindsay Foreman)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeFeb 18, 2025
Eastern Eye
See Full Bio

TWO British nationals detained in Iran have been charged with espionage, the Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency reported on Tuesday.

The two were accused of gathering information in different parts of the country.

The British Foreign Office identified them as Craig and Lindsay Foreman.

Their family said on Saturday that they were in contact with the relevant authorities to ensure their well-being and safe return.

Mizan stated that the two had entered Iran as tourists and had collected information in several provinces.

The report did not provide further details. British media have reported that they are a married couple.

A judicial official cited by Mizan said the pair had links to intelligence services and that investigations into their alleged connections were ongoing.

In recent years, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have detained several foreigners and dual nationals, mostly on espionage and security-related charges.

Human rights groups and some Western countries have accused Iran of using such arrests to gain leverage in diplomatic negotiations. Tehran has denied these claims.

(With inputs from Reuters)

british nationalscraigespionageforeign officeiraniran charges britishers with espionagelindsay foremanrevolutionary guardstehran

Related News

martha-jane-cannary
Entertainment

Did Amber Heard change her name to escape Hollywood for good?

From heirlooms to high fashion : India's top 5 jewellery icons shaping global luxury
Fashion

India’s top 5 jewellery icons redefining high fashion and global luxury in 2025

Boishakhi Mela 2025
Culture

Boishakhi Mela 2025: London’s biggest Bengali extravaganza you can't miss!

Champions Trophy
Editorial

Champions Trophy to begin after India-Pak standoff, England boycott calls

More For You

international-students-uk-iStock

It found that 59 per cent of respondents believe universities would have less funding without higher fees from international students. (Representational image: iStock)

Majority in UK back international student migration, study finds

A NEW study by British Future has found that 61 per cent of Britons support maintaining or increasing current levels of international student migration.

The research, published on Sunday, shows that only 27 per cent want a reduction, despite international students making up around 40 per cent of total UK immigration.

Keep ReadingShow less
BAPS Hindu Mandir

The event, titled “Mandir: The Heart of Community,” was attended by UAE officials, community leaders, and devotees.

BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi celebrates first anniversary with 13,000 devotees

THE BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi marked its first anniversary with a large gathering, coinciding with the UAE’s Year of Community.

The event, titled “Mandir: The Heart of Community,” was attended by UAE officials, community leaders, and devotees.

Keep ReadingShow less
John Major

Major said that American isolationism under President Donald Trump is creating a power vacuum that benefits Russia and China. (Photo: Getty Images)

John Major warns US isolation strengthens Russia and China

FORMER prime minister Sir John Major has warned that democracy is under threat as the United States retreats from its global leadership role.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s The World This Weekend, Major said that American isolationism under President Donald Trump is creating a power vacuum that benefits Russia and China.

Keep ReadingShow less
Birmingham-stabbing

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed on Saturday afternoon in Bordesley Green. (Photo: X/@MarioNawfal)

Stabbings on the rise as Birmingham residents protest attack on teen

A RISE in stabbing incidents across the country has raised concerns, with another attack in Birmingham prompting a protest by local residents.

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed on Saturday afternoon in Bordesley Green. West Midlands Police said he was attacked at about 15:30 GMT and was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He is now in stable condition.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian court sentences man to life for rape, murder of Irish woman
McLaughlin, 28, from County Donegal, was found dead in a field in Goa in March 2017. (Photo credit: Twitter)

Indian court sentences man to life for rape, murder of Irish woman

A COURT in India’s Goa state has sentenced a 31-year-old man to life in prison for the rape and murder of an Irish woman in 2017. The verdict was delivered on Monday, nearly eight years after the crime.

The body of 28-year-old Danielle McLaughlin was found in March 2017 on a beach popular with tourists. An autopsy confirmed that cerebral damage and constriction of the neck caused her death.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc