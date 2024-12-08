Police investigate Boohoo executives’ corporate espionage claims

Control Risks reportedly found unregistered surveillance equipment outside Boohoo’s Manchester headquarters in November.

A view inside the boohoo Collective Launch Party at Hyde Sunset Kitchen + Cocktails on August 29, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

POLICE forces in London, Manchester, and Kent are investigating allegations of stalking and corporate espionage targeting Boohoo executives.

The claims emerged following an investigation by Control Risks, a security consultancy hired by the retailer, which uncovered a campaign of “extensive hostile surveillance” allegedly involving multiple operatives, The Times reported.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed it is investigating incidents in Westminster that occurred between 8 July and 15 August, involving reports of a man being followed. Specialist teams within the Met’s stalking and harassment unit are handling the case, the newspaper reported.

Control Risks, known for its work with the UK government, reportedly found unregistered surveillance equipment outside Boohoo’s Manchester headquarters in November.

The device, allegedly used to record employees entering and exiting the building, has been handed over to the police. Boohoo filed a complaint with the Information Commissioner’s Office, which confirmed the equipment was not placed by Manchester City Council.

John Lyttle, Boohoo’s former chief executive, resigned in October after reportedly encountering trespassers at his home. Mahmud Kamani, Boohoo’s co-founder, claimed to have been assaulted by one of the individuals. Several executives reported being followed in public spaces and watched outside their homes.

The identity of the perpetrators or those who may have commissioned the surveillance remains unknown. No arrests have been made.

The allegations surface amid tensions between Boohoo and Frasers Group, which owns a 28 per cent stake in the company. Frasers has called for changes in Boohoo’s leadership, including appointing its founder, Mike Ashley, as chief executive.

Boohoo and Control Risks declined to comment on the ongoing investigation. Frasers CEO Michael Murray also stated: “We can’t comment at this stage.