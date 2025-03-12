Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Boohoo rebrands as Debenhams after 21 per cent sales drop

Dan Finley, Boohoo’s chief executive, said, “We lost our way,” and acknowledged that investments were diverted from marketing into infrastructure at a time of increasing competition.

Boohoo

Boohoo’s shares, which have fallen by about 20 per cent this year, dropped 4 per cent on Tuesday. (Photo: Getty Images)

Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraMar 12, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

BOOHOO has rebranded itself as Debenhams Group after sales from its young fashion brands, including Boohoo, MAN, and PrettyLittleThing, declined by 21 per cent to £947 million.

The move comes amid strong competition from Shein and a shift towards second-hand clothing among younger shoppers, The Guardian reported.

Dan Finley, Boohoo’s chief executive, said, “We lost our way,” and acknowledged that investments were diverted from marketing into infrastructure at a time of increasing competition.

He added that while a turnaround for its younger brands could take time, the company still sees potential in them.

Debenhams, which Boohoo acquired for £55m in 2021 after its collapse, has been transformed into an online department store.

Finley said, “Debenhams is back,” calling it a successful turnaround. The rebrand aligns with the company's strategy to use Debenhams' operating model to revive its other brands.

The company reported a 16 per cent revenue drop to £1.2 billion and expects adjusted underlying profits of about £40m.

It has cut £50m in costs, including job reductions, the closure of its US distribution centre, and writing off £40m in surplus stock.

Boohoo’s finance director, Phil Ellis, has been appointed as chief financial officer, replacing Stephen Morana.

The group’s portfolio remains under review, with potential label sales not ruled out. Boohoo’s shares, which have fallen by about 20 per cent this year, dropped 4 per cent on Tuesday.

boohooboohoo rebrandingboohoo renamingdan finleydebenhams groupdebenhamsshein

Related News

Stan Lee’s
Entertainment

Stan Lee’s tragic final years: Shocking new documentary exposes elder abuse and exploitation

starlink-jio-reuters
News

Mukesh Ambani’s Jio to offer SpaceX’s Starlink internet in India

Government to abolish payments regulator to boost growth
Business

Government to abolish payments regulator to boost growth

Telugu actor Mohan Babu accused of murdering actress Soundarya in 2004
Entertainment

Telugu actor Mohan Babu accused of murdering actress Soundarya in 2004

More For You

Donald Trump

Speaking from the Oval Office on Friday, Trump had said the US has been economically and financially 'ripped off' by several countries, including India. (Photo: Getty Images)

India denies pledge to lower tariffs following Trump’s statement

INDIA has said it has not committed to reducing import duties on US goods, following US president Donald Trump’s claim that New Delhi had agreed to "cut their tariffs way down."

Trump, in the early weeks of his second term, has taken a tough stance on global trade, imposing tariffs on several countries, including India, and accusing trading partners of unfair practices.

Keep ReadingShow less
How Shaye Bhattessa-Sharma Transformed Her Dragons’ Den Setback into Major Success

Shaye Bhattessa-Sharma was the youngest-ever contestant to secure an offer

Youtube/ Dragons' Den

How did Shaye Bhattessa-Sharma’s Dragons’ Den setback lead to an even bigger success

In 2023, Shaye Bhattessa-Sharma made history as the youngest-ever contestant to secure an investment on Dragons’ Den at just 15 years old. Fast forward to today, and the now 17-year-old entrepreneur has taken his business to new heights with the backing of one of the UK’s wealthiest billionaires. Here’s how Shaye’s journey has unfolded since his memorable appearance on the BBC show.

A historic pitch on Dragons’ Den

Shaye, accompanied by his father Raj, entered the Den with his innovative football-themed board game, Football Billionaire. The game, which involves trading players like goalkeepers, defenders, and forwards, impressed Peter Jones, the show’s longest-standing Dragon. Peter offered £50,000 for a 20% stake in the business, and Shaye accepted, making headlines as the youngest entrepreneur to secure a deal on the show.

Keep ReadingShow less
Eros Media

Eros had agreed to make the payment on 10 March to investors who bought bonds issued by the company on the London Stock Exchange in 2014.

Bollywood film group Eros Media may delay £3.75m payout to UK investors

THOUSANDS of UK investors are uncertain about receiving a £3.75 million payment from Eros Media World, a Bollywood film group, as the company has indicated it may not be able to pay on time.

Eros had agreed to make the payment on 10 March to investors who bought bonds issued by the company on the London Stock Exchange in 2014.

Keep ReadingShow less
india-ireland

Jaishankar met Harris over a working breakfast at the Department of Foreign Affairs, where they finalised an 'Action Plan' aimed at strengthening bilateral relations. (Photo: X/@DrSJaishankar)

India, Ireland to strengthen trade ties with new Joint Economic Commission

INDIA and Ireland have agreed to establish a Joint Economic Commission (JEC) to boost trade, investment, and technology collaboration, external affairs minister S Jaishankar announced after a meeting with Irish foreign minister Simon Harris in Dublin on Friday.

Jaishankar met Harris over a working breakfast at the Department of Foreign Affairs, where they finalised an "Action Plan" aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Keep ReadingShow less
Rachel-Reeves-Getty

Reeves is expected to announce welfare spending cuts worth billions of pounds in the Labour government's Spring Statement on March 26. (Photo: Getty Images)

Welfare system too costly, needs reform: Rachel Reeves

CHANCELLOR Rachel Reeves said on Friday that the UK’s welfare system is "costing too much" and must be reformed as the government faces financial pressures from high inflation and borrowing.

Reeves is expected to announce welfare spending cuts worth billions of pounds in the Labour government's Spring Statement on March 26. The statement will be a follow-up to her first budget last October, according to reports this week.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc