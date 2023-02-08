Website Logo
  • Wednesday, February 08, 2023
Trending Now:  

News

First Indian officer of US’ Milwaukee police retires

Balbir Mahay was honoured, and his career was celebrated on Sunday at the Oak Creek gurdwara in Wisconsin, where a tragic shootout in 2012 killed six people.

Balbir Mahay with Mayor Cavalier Johnson (Photo credit: Mayor Cavalier Johnson/Facebook)

By: Mohnish Singh

The first Indian police officer of Milwaukee city in the United States has retired after serving 21 years in the force, a media report said.

Balbir Mahay was honoured, and his career was celebrated on Sunday at the Oak Creek gurdwara in Wisconsin, where a tragic shootout in 2012 killed six people.

Mahay was at the gurudwara hours after the tragedy struck, the WISN TV station reported.

In the ceremony celebrating his more than two decades of service, Mahay said he is forever grateful to everyone who made his career possible.

“Thank you to my community, my Indian community, and my Milwaukee Police Department, friends, and families to bring me here and give this much respect that I was able to retire. I’m happy with that,” the report quoted him as saying.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson, who attended the ceremony, took to Twitter on Monday and said, “Yesterday, I was able to go to the @SikhTempleWi to honor Balbir Mahay – the first Indian police officer employed by the @MilwaukeePolice Department. Thank you, Balbir, for your over 20 years of dedicated service to our city!” Mahay, who is a member of the gurdwara, came to the US in 1999 and worked for the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office for a year before joining the Milwaukee Police.

On August 5, 2012, a white supremacist opened fire inside the Oak Creek gurdwara, killing six people.

A Sikh priest, who received injuries in the shootout that left him paralysed, also passed away eventually.

(PTI)

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
Heywood drug dealer who had over 14,000 contacts on mobile phone jailed
News
Misconduct hearing for Metropolitan cop Shanoor Ali, accused of punching woman, to be held on…
News
India: Trans couple blessed with baby in Kerala
News
UK’s financial regulator watching Adani Group-Elara links: Report
UK
Europe Snacks acquires Burts Snacks to boost growth in UK
News
£1.6m seized in Scots tax cheat case after thousands of cash-filled envelopes found at man’s…
News
Michael Vaughan set to be only charged person to appear at Yorkshire racism…
News
US: Jill Biden kisses Kamala Harris’ husband, State of the Union moment goes…
News
India’s Adani mulls independent review after short-seller’s criticism
News
PM Modi wears jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles
News
Vani Manja becomes country managing director of Boehringer Ingelheim UK
UK
Sadiq Khan urges Londoners to donate blood and save lives
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW