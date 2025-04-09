Skip to content
'Final Destination: Bloodlines' scene teases deadly twist

Viral trailer racks up 178 million views as fans brace for the franchise’s gruesome return in 2025.

‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’ scene teases deadly twist

Owen Patrick Joyner braces against a stubborn vending machine in Final Destination: Bloodlines, hinting at the franchise’s next unexpected and chilling death trap

Youtube/Warner Bros
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai
Apr 09, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Death has found a new prop.

A fresh still from Final Destination: Bloodlines, the sixth chapter in the cult horror series, shows actor Owen Patrick Joyner caught in a tense moment with what seems like a stubborn vending machine. But fans of the franchise know better and that this isn’t just a snack break gone wrong.

After more than a decade in limbo, the Final Destination franchise is making its big-screen return on May 16, 2025, just in time to mark 25 years since the original film terrified audiences. And yes, it’s coming to IMAX too.

The latest film follows Stefanie, a college student haunted by a recurring nightmare. Fearing something far more sinister than dreams, she heads home to uncover her family’s past and stop a chain of brutal, unavoidable deaths. The film is rated R for intense violence and disturbing imagery, staying true to the series' gruesome tradition.

Owen Patrick Joyner’s character faces off with a jammed vending machine in a tense moment from Final Destination: BloodlinesYoutube


Owen Patrick Joyner isn’t the only familiar face. The cast also features Brec Bassinger (Stargirl), Teo Briones (Chucky), Kaitlyn Santa Juana (The Flash), Richard Harmon (The 100), Anna Lore (Doom Patrol), and horror veteran Tony Todd, returning for what’s being billed as his final big screen role.

Behind the scenes, Spider-Man director Jon Watts helped develop the story, with Guy Busick (Scream 5 & 6) and Lori Evans Taylor (The Cellar Door) penning the screenplay. Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, known for the cult sci-fi film Freaks, are directing.

The vending machine moment may seem small, but it’s already stirring up buzz. Collider, who shared the still, hints that this everyday object could join the long list of innocent-looking items like escalators, bathtubs, or gym equipment that become deadly in the Final Destination universe.

- YouTubeyoutu.be


In real life, vending machines have actually caused at least 37 deaths and over 100 injuries since 1978, often from tipping or rocking incidents. That eerie stat only makes the scene more chilling.

The teaser trailer racked up nearly 179 million views in just one day, becoming the second most-watched horror trailer ever, just behind It.

Final Destination: Bloodlines promises more of what fans love: unexpected deaths, tension-filled set-ups, and a constant game of second-guessing reality. The countdown to Death’s next move has officially begun.

