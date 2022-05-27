Website Logo
  Friday, May 27, 2022
Filmmaker Rotem Shamir teams up with Ajay Kapoor to make his Indian film debut with Afghan Rescue film Garud

The film tells an inspirational story adapted from the true events of the Afghan rescue crisis.

Rotem Shamir and Ajay Kapoor (Photo credit: Ajay Kapoor/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

International filmmaker Rotem Shamir has joined forces with Bollywood producer Ajay Kapoor to direct his ambitious project Garud, which will be mounted on a lavish scale to tell the inspirational story adapted from the true events of the Afghan rescue crisis.

Shamir, who is known for helming such globally popular series as Fauda and Hostages, will be making his Indian film debut with the big-budget project.

 

Confirming the development, producer Ajay Kapoor said, “Garud is a huge project for me. I am emotionally driven to the film and want to give it the best treatment possible. Rotem Shamir is a renowned filmmaker and has a great experience in the sensibilities that we are looking at for Garud. Rotem Shamir and I are planning various projects together as a team. Being from Israel and having made a show about the conditions of hostages, the understanding and vision he possesses will definitely help us. We wanted someone to grasp the emotional quotient as well as cater to the international sensibilities as the subject has a universal appeal.”

Rotem Shamir said, “Garud is a very exciting film, while it is focused on the Indian aspect of the story, it has a universal appeal that promises to connect with people all across. I have been fascinated with the content from the Indian entertainment industry for a long time, hence when Ajay Kapoor brought this film to me, I knew I had to take it. Especially looking forward to working with Ajay Kapoor, who has been associated with so many varied films, I am really excited for the long-term association with Ajay Kapoor.”

The film will be bankrolled under the banners of Ajay Kapoor Productions and Vikrant Studio. As far as casting for Garud is concerned, the makers are expected to make the official announcement regarding the same soon.

