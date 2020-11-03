Anand Pandit collaborates with Ajay Kapoor to bankroll multiple films and web projects

By: Mohnish Singh







Anand Pandit and Ajay Kapoor, two of the leading producers in Bollywood, have joined hands to bankroll a number of high-profile films and digital projects. The two are expected to announce a few projects from their upcoming line-up in 2021.

Talking about the collaboration, Pandit says, “This new collaboration marks a new chapter for us both. I have known Ajay and seen his work closely and have always sensed a kinship that goes beyond occasional interactions. He and I are very similar in our approach towards cinema. We love entertaining people and creating films that help people forget their problems for a few hours at least but also give them a fresh perspective. We love crossing genres and I look forward to making films with Ajay that the audiences will love and we both will be very proud of.”

Kapoor echoes similar thoughts, “What this partnership will bring to the table is hopefully unprecedented. As is obvious from our combined filmography, we like to cover quite a few creative zones and we intend to transcend some more as we come together in earnest and combine entertainment with great, invigorating content. We are both on the lookout for great content and fresh talent. We like to dabble with regional cinema and with our vast body of work I am sure we are going to spring quite a few surprises, so watch out for us.”







Pandit concludes by adding, “The pandemic is an opportunity to grow and make the most of our resources, both creative and personal. And Ajay and I intend to do just that together.”

Meanwhile, Anand Pandit is currently waiting for the release of his upcoming films, The Big Bull and Chehre. Ajay Kapoor, on the other hand, is busy wrapping up action entertainer Attack with John Abraham, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Rakul Preet Singh.











