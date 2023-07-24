Filming begins on Mohanlal-starrer ‘Vrushabha’

Mohanlal took to his official Twitter account to share the update.

By: Mohnish Singh

Shooting on Vrushabha, a bilingual film starring Mohanlal, is underway, the makers said Sunday.

Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms has teamed up with Connekkt Media and AVS Studios for the project. It is being filmed in Telugu and Malayalam.

Mohanlal took to his official Twitter account to share the update with fans.

“Vrushabha takes its first step towards the frame! As the clapboard snaps shut for #Vrushabha, we ask for your love and blessings,” the veteran actor tweeted.

According to the makers, filming on Vrushabha, billed as India’s most awaited epic action entertainer, began on Saturday.

“The Vrushabha team are beyond elated and grateful to have the opportunity to bring to life this one of its kind pan-India epic adventure full of jaw-dropping action, intense drama, and raw emotions,” they added in a press note.

Nanda Kishore is directing the film. It also features Roshann Meka, Shanaya Kapoor, and Zahrah S Khan. It is set to release worldwide in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi next year.