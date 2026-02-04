February tops list as best month to sell a home, data shows

68.9 per cent of homes listed in February go on to find a buyer.

January is the fastest month to secure a sale at 47 days on average.

Up to seven months is typically needed to complete a move.

If you are planning to sell, timing may matter more than you think. New research suggests February is the most successful month to list a property, narrowly beating the traditional spring rush.

Data from Rightmove shows that 68.9 per cent of homes listed for sale in February go on to find a buyer. January and March followed closely behind, both at 68.8 per cent on average. April came next at 68.7 per cent, with May at 67.7 per cent, reinforcing the idea that the spring season remains prime time for movers.

Even October, which ranked last, saw 65.4 per cent of homes successfully secure a buyer. The difference across months is relatively small, suggesting that motivation and pricing may matter as much as the calendar.

The analysis looked at millions of homes listed between 2014 and 2024. The year 2020 was excluded due to the pandemic, and 2025 was left out because some properties listed later in the year may still be awaiting a buyer.

Speed versus success

While February topped the list for overall success, January was identified as the quickest month to find a buyer. Homes listed in January secured a buyer in an average of 47 days, compared with 48 days for February.

On average, however, it takes around seven months to find a buyer and complete an onward purchase. That timeline may explain why many sellers aim to list in late winter or early spring, hoping to move into a new home before Christmas.

March saw the highest number of new listings come to market. According to the data, this is typically when buyer activity peaks and when the most sales are agreed across the year.

Rightmove property expert Colleen Babcock reportedly said: “It’s a tight contest, but on average February is the best month to get your home sold, followed by further strong months during the upcoming and very important Spring home-moving season,” as quoted in a news report.

She added that sellers considering a 2026 move may want to come to market soon to benefit from increased buyer activity.

Market mood improving

Industry figures suggest conditions could be improving compared with recent years. Mary-Lou Press, president of Propertymark National Association of Estate Agents, reportedly said many people prepare for a sale before the busier spring months begin, as quoted in a news report.

She added that estate agents are reporting a busier market compared with the same period last year. According to her comments, factors such as changes to the Bank of England’s base rate, government reforms aimed at simplifying the buying and selling process, and more affordable mortgage products for first-time buyers could support activity.

Housing Secretary Steve Reed also reportedly commented that selling a home often marks a fresh start but that the process can feel more complicated than it needs to be, as quoted in a news report.

While forecasts suggest 2026 could be a buoyant year for the housing market, the data indicates that seasonal advantages are marginal. For most sellers, the strongest month may simply be when they are ready and prepared to make the move.