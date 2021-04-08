Farhan Akhtar shooting for Marvel Studios’ next in Bangkok

By: Mohnish Singh

According to reports, Bollywood star Farhan Akhtar has signed on to play a pivotal part in Marvel Studios’ next project. The actor is currently in Bangkok shooting for the upcoming project with an international cast and crew.

A source close to the development informs an entertainment portal, “Farhan is currently stationed in Bangkok, along with an international cast and crew, for the shoot of a project with Marvel Studios, who are known to be one of the biggest film studios worldwide.”

The source goes on to add that all other details of the forthcoming project are strictly under wraps.

On home turf, Farhan Akhtar is waiting for the release of his next Hindi film Toofan. It reunites him with renowned filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra after a long gap of eight years. The two last collaborated on the 2013 film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, which won Akhtar a Filmfare Award for Best Actor. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag also received honours at the prestigious National Film Awards where it won the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Apart from playing the male lead, Farhan Akhtar is also the co-producer of Toofan. He has bankrolled the project under his production house Excel Entertainment and in association with ROMP Pictures. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Paresh Rawal in important roles. It is scheduled for its direct-to-digital premiere on May 21, 2021, on Amazon Prime Video.

Akhtar is also co-producing the much-awaited multi-lingual film KGF: Chapter 2 and horror-comedy Phone Bhoot. His production house is also working on the next season of Amazon Prime Video’s Made In Heaven.

