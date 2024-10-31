Fans defend Diljit Dosanjh after Tate’s racist comment

Tate made a racially insensitive comment on social media leading to backlash from Diljit’s fans.

FILE PHOTO: Diljit Dosanjh performs at the Sahara tent during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella)

By: Pramod Thomas

INDIAN singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently sparked social media buzz with his ongoing “Dil-Luminati Tour” in India, where he performed two sold-out shows at Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium.

The Punjabi artist, known for his energetic performances and engaging with fans, made headlines when he gifted his jacket to a fan during the concert.

However, this gesture drew an unexpected response from internet personality Andrew Tate, who made a racially insensitive comment on social media, leading to backlash from Diljit’s fans.

On social platform X, a user posted a video of the singer handing his jacket to an overjoyed fan.

The post was captioned with a light-hearted jab, but Tate responded, “Bet it stinks of curry,” which many interpreted as a racially charged remark.

The term “curry” has often been used in a derogatory way toward South Asians, reinforcing negative stereotypes around food and hygiene. This comment did not sit well with Dosanjh’s fans and the Indian diaspora, who quickly rallied in his defense.

Singer Adnan Sami strongly condemned Tate’s racist remarks. On Thursday (31), Sami posted a statement on his official Instagram, criticising Tate’s comment and calling attention to the accusations of sex trafficking and rape against him.

Now an Indian citizen, Sami spoke up in support of Diljit and Indians at large, who often face discriminatory comments about their culture and lifestyle. In his message addressing Tate, Sami wrote, “Wrong… It smelled of ‘love’, and best of all, no one in the audience was a ‘rapist’ or ‘child trafficker’ like what you’re accused of and arrested for, which definitely stinks!! So STFU (sic).”

Social media was soon flooded with sharp retorts to Tate’s comment. One user called him out directly, saying, “Diljit is a million times the man you are,” referencing Tate’s ongoing legal issues, which include allegations of human trafficking.

Another fan quipped, “Still smells better than sexual misconduct,” adding to the criticism of Tate’s past controversies. Even some of Tate’s own followers appeared disappointed by his remark, with one stating, “Andrew, I respected you, but this is disappointing.”

Tate’s recent behaviour on social media has been noted by some as a deliberate attempt to provoke reactions and remain relevant.

Comments like, “Andrew Tate has gone from a popular figure to just rage-baiting for engagement,” reflect this sentiment from former fans.

Despite the uproar, the singer has not responded to Tate’s comments. The artist is now focused on his tour, with plans to continue performing in nine more cities across India over November and December.