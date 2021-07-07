Website Logo
  • Wednesday, July 07, 2021
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 404,240
Total Cases 30,663,665
Today's Fatalities 930
Today's Cases 43,957
News

Family pays tribute to Nelson woman, who died sustaining injuries inside her home

Image of Ishrat Amhed by Lancashire Police

By: PoojaShrivastava

TRIBUTES have been paid by the family of a woman, who died in hospital on Monday (5) due to severe head injuries after being beaten severely in her Lancashire home.

 

Ishrat Ahmed, 52, died in hospital after the savage assault in Nelson, while her husband Afaq Ahmed, 55, continues to remain hospitalised in a serious condition.

A man has been arrested by Lancashire police on the suspicion of murder following the attack at the couple’s home on Sunday (4).

Issuing a tribute via Lancashire police on Tuesday (6), the family of the deceased woman said: “Our beloved mother was blessed with the kindest heart and the sweetest touch and was loved by every single one of us.”

“Whilst we are all heart-broken we have the most beautiful memories of the best mother in the world.”

On Sunday 10 pm, Lancashire police were called due to some disturbance in a house in Nelson, after which they Ishrat and Afaq with serious head injuries. 

Although the couple was rushed to hospital immediately, Lancashire Police said, the woman later died on Monday (5).

A 58-year-old man was arrested a short time after the incident from the Nelson house. He continues to remain detained on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. 

Magistrate has granted detectives a warrant of further detention so the police can question the suspect, Lancashire Police said.

The couple’s nephew Tariq Mushtaq told BBC that the family were “struggling to comprehend what happened”.

“We are so sad my aunt Ishrat has been taken from us in this way,” he added, adding that the couple were respected members of the community and his uncle, who works as a car mechanic, “was known and loved by so many”.

Detective Chief Inspector Al Davies, of Lancashire’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts and those of the all the investigation team remain with the Ahmed’s family and friends. Our focus is on achieving justice for them and they continue to be supported by Family Liaison Officers.

“We continue to question a man on suspicion of the murder of Ishrat Ahmed and the attempted murder of Afaq Ahmed and I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could assist our inquiries to get in touch.”

 

Eastern Eye

Eastern Eye

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

