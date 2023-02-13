‘Fall in love,’ says Kangana Ranaut in a cryptic post as she shares a video of spiritual leader Sadhguru

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut poses for photographs during the trailer launch of the upcoming sports drama Hindi film Panga in Mumbai on December 23, 2019. (Photo by Sujit Jaiswal / AFP) (Photo by SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Four-time National Film Award-winning Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and shared a video of popular spiritual leader Sadhguru.

In the four-minute video, Sadhguru is seen answering a question on how a person can overcome laziness and stay motivated in life.

Discussing the impact of love on a person and how it motivates one in moving forward in life, Sadhguru said that it is necessary for one to fall in love with someone or with something, which will give a person to stay motivated and wake up in the morning.

“You must fall in love with somebody or something. Something means something to you, you will wake up in the morning. If nothing means anything to you, where is the reason to wake up in the morning?” Sadhguru said.

Sharing the video, Ranaut wrote, “Fall in love, if you don’t know the joy of falling, you will never rise.”

For those not in the know, Kangana Ranaut has met Sadhguru in person as well. She is not the only Bollywood celebrity who has met the spiritual leader. Such well-known celebrities as Sanjay Dutt, Sidharth Malhotra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, R Madhavan, and Ajay Devgn have also interacted with Sadhguru on different important topics in the past.

On the work front, Kangana Ranaut has several projects at various stages of development. She recently finished filming her much-awaited film Emergency wherein she plays the role of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The political drama is based on the emergency period in India during the mid-70s. Apart from playing the lead role, she has also directed the film. In addition to Emergency, Ranaut will also be seen in RSVP Movies’ Tejas, which stars her as an Air Force pilot.

